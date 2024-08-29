Who is Navdeep Singh? All you need to know about the Indian para-javelin thrower competing at the Paris 2024 Paralympics

Para-athlete Navdeep Singh will be eager to achieve a podium finish at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, having come within touching distance of the same at Tokyo. The para-javelin thrower finished fourth in the F41 category at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

He qualified for the Paris Games by winning bronze at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Kabe, Japan. Navdeep hails from Buana Lakhu village in Haryana. His father, Dalbir Singh, competed in wrestling at the national level. A young Navdeep was on his way to becoming a wrestler, but fate had other plans.

In 2017, he took a liking for para-javelin throw after watching another para-thrower Sandeep Chaudhary in action. However, being 4 feet 4 inches in height made the road difficult for Singh. The size of the spear itself is at least 7.21 feet, which poses a big challenge.

However, Chaudhary eventually took Navdeep under his wing. There was no looking back for the rising star as he went on a run of impressive performances at several competitions. His hard work eventually paid off with a gold at the 2017 Asian Youth Para Games in Dubai.

The 23-year-old suffered a huge emotional setback, losing his father in 2024. But Navdeep has shown enough mental strength over the course of his career, which shall help him excel in Paris.

How has Navdeep Singh performed in the lead-up to Paris 2024 Paralympics?

Navdeep Singh's recent form paints an optimistic picture. After recording 40.80m at the Games in Tokyo to finish fourth, Navdeep has been trying to improve on his throws.

There are still plenty of things that he must do right to achieve a podium finish in Paris. Navdeep would want to get to the podium after having stood fourth at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games in 2023 as well.

However, his recent performance at the World Para Athletics Championship will give him immense confidence. He recorded a season-best of 42.82m at the competition and would take the momentum into the Paralympics.

