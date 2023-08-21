Who is Shaunae Miller-Uibo's husband? Everything you need to know about the Estonian decathlete

Reigning 400m world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo’s husband Maicel Uibo is Estonia’s leading track and field athlete. The 30-year-old is a decathlete who won the silver medal in his event at the 2019 Doha World Championships.

Maicel Uibo is a graduate of the Andentes Sports Centre in Tallinn. He enrolled at the University of Georgia and soon become one of the NCAA’s best all-around athletes. In fact, he championed the 2014 and 2015 NCAA Indoor and Outdoor Championships.

Moreover, he participated in the 2018 World Indoor Championships, earning his first senior global medal, a bronze medal in the heptathlon.

Uibo married his college sweetheart Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 2017. In April 2023, his wife gave birth to their baby son, Maicel Uibo Jr. Post delivery, the couple returned to the tracks within six months and currently compete at the 2023 World Championships.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old Bahamian track and field star Shaunae Miller-Uibo talked about how the couple decided to compete in the Worlds. In an interview with NBC Olympics & Paralympics, the athlete shared that she was grateful to experience a healthy pregnancy. She also said this about her son:

“He’s my biggest joy. And he’s getting so big, but you known childbirth is a pretty hard thing on the body and we’ve taken it slowly and we’ve already started to feel really well.”

As the couple eventually began to feel better, they decided to return to the tracks.

How did Shaunae Miller meet her husband?

Maicel Uibo at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Ten

In an interview with Olympics.com, Shaunae Miller’s husband recalled that his first meet with the athlete was not very romantic. They both went to the University of Georgia and met while they were waiting in line for their medical tests early in their freshman year.

Maicel Uibo shared in the interview how their first reaction was:

“I think my first words to her were, 'Oh, so you're the girl who has the [better] PB than me… meaning the four hundred meters…,” he explained.

At first, Miller-Uibo got confused with what her future husband said to her. Eventually, she realized that he was a decathlete and not a 400m runner.

Moreover, ever since they got married in 2017, the couple has been each other’s biggest pillar of support. In a conversation with World Athletics, the athlete shared:

"We just follow each other's meets all the time," Uibo said.

He further added:

“I drop everything and make sure I catch her race and support her."