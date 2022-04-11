With focus on rehab, star middle distance runner Harmilan Bains hopes to breach 3:56.00 mark this season

Young Indian athlete Harmilan Bains is looking forward to getting back on track as soon as possible. A knee injury derailed her off the tracks in January and the star athlete is leaving no stone unturned to get back into form.

The debacle of missing out on the Tokyo Olympics seemed to be behind her when she broke a two-decade old record at the 60th National Open Athletics Championships in September last year. Harmilan Bains clocked 4:05.39s, breaking Sunita Rani’s timing of 4:06.03 set at the 2002 Asian Games in Busan.

A smooth path to qualifying for the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games beckoned the Punjab athlete before a knee injury took her off track. Consequently, Harmilan hasn't opened her account in the new season. She was unable to participate in the Inter-varisity Nationals in Bhubaneswar, the two Indian Grands Prix and the Federation Cup in Kerala.

The knee injury has also robbed Harmilan Bains of a chance to get adequate foreign exposure. She is set to miss out on a two-month government-funded training-cum-competition tour in Colorado Springs, USA, from April 15.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda from Ooty, where she is recuperating, she said:

"I am not a part of the Indian team going to the USA for training and exposure. I am not completely fit and it wouldn't be much of a help for me to go at this juncture."

Harmilan Bains optimistic despite setbacks

Despite suffering setbacks, Harmilan remains optimistic about what lies ahead in the future. She threw light on how she is recovering from her injury.

"My rehab is going well. I am not yet in my usual form where I would have loved to be. My injured leg still needs some time, along with some bed rest," she said.

Divulging details of her training routine, Harmilan Bains said:

"For now, I am focusing less on track events. I have two track and field sessions in two days while two days are for gym sessions. As per the expert advice, I am into cycling for the other two days."

Not bogged down by the setbacks, the versatile athlete has set sights on the prestigious Asian Games and also hopes to bag a podium finish at the Asiads.

"My next competition will be the Inter-State Athletics Championships. I would love to qualify for the Asian Games there. My goal this season would be to clock a sub 3:56.00s in the 1,500m event," she added.

With the Inter-State Athletics Championships in June, Harmilan will also miss the third and fourth legs of the Indian Grand Prix, scheduled for May.

However, Harmilan Bains is completely focused on her recovery at the moment. She hopes to get back on her feet in quick time to qualify for the Asian Games and grab an elusive medal on the world stage.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra