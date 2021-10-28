World Athletics authorizes applications of three Russian athletes to compete as neutral athletes

Three Russian athletes, Stepan Kiselev (marathon), Anna Minullina (3000m), and Vladyslav Podzvezdov (800m-1500m) have cracked the eligibility criteria to compete in international competitions as neutral athletes.

World Athletics has given the green signal to the applications of the three Russian athletes under the eligibility Rule 3.2.

The World Athletics Council approved the restoration of the authorized neutral athlete (ANA) program for clean athletes from Russia in March 2021. This came into place after the RusAF Reinstatement Plan approval.

Several Russian athletes have participated in competitions as authorized neutral athletes

The World Athletics Council announced that only 10 Russian athletes will be given consent to compete as authorized neutral athletes for the rest of the year. Meanwhile, the Russian national federation (RusAF) remains suspended.

Nearly 150 Russian athletes have so far been stated eligible to compete as authorized neutral athletes in 2021.

Authorized Neutral Athlete (ANA) is the category under which Russian athletes can compete at international competitions after an illegal dope slanders. This was first highlighted in 2014.

So far, nearly eight athletes have competed as neutrals at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships. At least nine athletes competed as neutrals at the 2018 IAAF World U20 Championships.

Thirty athletes competed as neutrals at the European Athletics Championships in the same year. As many as 29 athletes competed as neutrals at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

Earlier, the World Athletics Doping Review Board had agreed to the applications of several Russian athletes who have met the eligibility criteria to compete in international competition as neutral athletes in 2021.

