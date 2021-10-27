Hosts Hockey Jharkhand sail through to semis at 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021

Hosts Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Maharashtra stood out with their performances to cruise through to the semifinals at the 11th Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship 2021.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Punjab with a 6-2 scoreline to become the first semifinalist in the quarterfinals of the ongoing tournament. Deepika Soreng (39'), Elin Dungdung (31', 47', 52’) and Rajni Kerketta (49', 57') scored for the hosts.

Meanwhile, Karmanpreet Kaur (37') and Harpreet Kaur (54') scored for Hockey Punjab but it was not enough to get the team through.

In the second encounter, Hockey Haryana defeated Odisha 5-3 to secure a qualification berth in the semi-final. Monu (32'), Bharti (40'), Pinki (43'), Manju (49') and Seema (16') scored goals for Hockey Haryana whereas Jyoti Chhatri (20') and Aten Topno (15') scored for Odisha.

Hockey Chandigarh registered a comfortable 4-1 win against Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Priyanka (10', 58'), Arti Kashyap (26') and Rakhi (36') came on top to score for Hockey Chandigarh while Gedela (14') was the only player to strike for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

Hockey Maharashtra got the better of Uttar Pradesh Hockey with a 5-2 win. Utkarsha Nana Kale (12', 49') and Kajal Sadashiv Atpadkar (21', 44') struck twice while Shivani Sitaram Sahu (13') scored once for the winning team. Swarnika (30', 60') scored twice for Uttar Pradesh Hockey but her efforts couldn't stop Maharashtra from sealing the victory.

Semifinals of 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021 to be played on October 28th

The semi-finals of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship 2021 are slated to be played on October 28th. Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Chandigarh in the first semi-final.

Hockey India @TheHockeyIndia It's time for the semis😍Here are the fixtures from the 11th Hockey India Junior Women Academy National Championship 2021, which will take place on 28th October 2021 at Simdega, Jharkhand 🏑 #IndiaKaGame

Meanwhile, tournament hosts Hockey Jharkhand will be up against Hockey Maharashtra in the second semi-final in Simdega, Jharkhand, on the afternoon of the same day.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra