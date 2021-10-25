Teams gear up for quarterfinal clash at 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021

It was an outstanding day six of the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021. The teams are gearing up for a quarterfinal encounter scheduled to be held on Tuesday. Tournament hosts Hockey Jharkhand will take on Hockey Punjab while Hockey Haryana will take on Odisha in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Hockey Andhra Pradesh will be up against Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey will take on Hockey Maharashtra.

Odisha pulled off a scintillating 9-0 win against Hockey Madhya Pradesh in their pool G clash.

Kamla Singh (2'), Neha Lakra (8', 58'), Toppo Dipi Monika (22'), Mamta Kindo (27'), Sandhya Kujur (43'), Jyoti Chhatri (49', 55') and Aten Topno (59') have contributed to secure a quarterfinals berth at the ongoing tournament.

In a closely fought match, Chhattisgarh Hockey got the better of Hockey Himachal with a 6-3 win. Meghna Sahu (8'), Harshita Kannouje (14'), Monika Tirkey (22', 25'), Anisha Sahu (29', 47') struck for Chattisgarh.

Whereas Sangeeta Verma (3') early in the game and Ritu Jr (40', 59') contributed for Hockey Himachal which ended up on a losing cause.

Other hockey team's performance at the 11th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2021:

Hockey Bihar defeated Goans Hockey 3-1 and Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a convincing 12-0 win against Hockey Uttarakhand.

Khushi Kumari (14'), Najiya Khatun (43') and Pratima Kumari (46') scored for Team Bihar, while Pearl Ruby De Almeida (22') was the lone scorer for Goans Hockey.

Meanhile, Swarnika (2', 5', 23', 43') scored four goals while Vinamrata (7', 14') and Varsha (35', 45') scored twice, and Naziya (10'), Shail Kumari (20'), Kalpana (24'), Shashikala (40') scored a goal each for hockey Uttar Pradesh.

Hockey Chandigarh registered a solid 20-0 win against Hockey Jammu and Kashmir. Kavita (2', 15', 20', 60'), Barkha (9', 17', 21', 57'), Anmoldeep Kaur (19'), Priyanka (29', 34', 42, 43', 59'), Sonu (34'), Dhapa Devi (40', 54'), Kushdeep Kaur (45'), Rajani (49') and Arti Kashyap (55') were the goal scorers for the Chandigarh's comfortable victory.

