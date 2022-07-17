World Athletics Championships 2022: Parul Chaudhary’s personal best not good enough for a place in the medal round

A fortnight ago, Parul Chaudhary, India’s leading distance runner, was cruising on the track at the Colorado Springs Mesa Ridge High School Track.

At the World Athletics Championships 2022 on Saturday, being held at Eugene’s Hayward Field, Parul improved her personal best my micro seconds. She clocked 9:38.09 seconds in the preliminary round of the women’s 3000m steeplechase, but it wasn’t enough to enable her to enter the final.

The top three in each of the heats got automatic qualification and the six fastest runners apart from them also made the medal round. Parul trailed at the back of the pack in her heats. She wasn't smooth over the water barrier and hurdles.

Parul Chaudhary unhappy with her effort

The 27-year-old expressed her disappointment at the mixed zone.

“I’m unhappy with my performance. Don’t know what happened.”

Parul Chaudhary was clueless as to why she couldn’t do well in the 3000m steeplechase on Saturday.

“I slept well last night. The track was good. But couldn’t figure out what happened during the race on Saturday."

When asked whether she has adapted to the coaching program of foreign coach Scott Simmons, the response was assertive.

“I’ve improved my overall performance."

Parul isn’t out of the World Athletics Championships as she will line-up for the women’s 5000m, scheduled for Wednesday. Parul said she is hoping for a better performance in that event, before heading to the warm-up track.

“Hope to do better in 5000m.”

Meanwhile, MP Jabir is out of the World Athletics Championships as he finished last in his 400m hurdles heats and failed to qualify for the next round. Jabir clocked 50.76 seconds, which was slower than his personal best of 49.13 seconds set in 2019.

The top four in each of the heats and the four fastest losers enter the semifinal round. “I was unwell, couldn’t do well,” Jabir told Sportskeeda after the heats on Saturday.

