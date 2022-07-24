World Athletics Championships 2022 Silver Medalist Neeraj Chopra says "I am happy to win silver for India, next year will try to do better", Anju Bobby George welcomes him to the club

Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra finished second behind Grenada's Anderson Peters to win the silver medal in the men's javelin throw finals at the 2022 World Athletics Championships (WAC) in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday (July 24).

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist threw the javelin at a distance of 88.13m on his fourth attempt to earn a podium finish.

The 24-year-old has taken off on a journey to show India all the medals ever up for grabs in athletics. He recently produced a massive 89.94m throw at the Diamond League in Sweden on June 30 to produce a new national record.

Incidentally, he broke his own national record of 89.30m that he had registered at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 14.

Unfazed by the records and medals, Neeraj has already moved on to his next goal with the promise of doing better next year.

Speaking during a virtual interaction after his silver medal winning feat at the 2022 WAC, Neeraj Chopra said:

"I am happy to have won a silver medal for the country. We will be at the World Championships again next year, and I will try to do better than this time. There was a lot of wind. I didn't feel warmed up till my third throw. I still thought I'd get a good throw. It's good that I got a medal."

He further added:

"I want to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Athletics Federation of India (AFI) and the Government for the constant support.

They have provided me with a foreign coach and a chance to train abroad, which has opened more doors for me to compete at different international athletics competitions. I hope we keep getting the backing and India as a nation will be able to attain new height in Sports."

Olympic Khel @OlympicKhel



India's golden boy once again delivers on the biggest stage with a🥈at the World Athletics Championships 2022!



#WCHOregon22 | #WorldAthleticsChamps | #NeerajChopra | @Neeraj_chopra1 Jashn-e-Javelin starring Neeraj Chopra! 🤩India's golden boy once again delivers on the biggest stage with a🥈at the World Athletics Championships 2022! Jashn-e-Javelin starring Neeraj Chopra! 🤩India's golden boy once again delivers on the biggest stage with a🥈at the World Athletics Championships 2022! #WCHOregon22 | #WorldAthleticsChamps | #NeerajChopra | @Neeraj_chopra1 https://t.co/tY3SuYOop0

World Athletics Championships 2022: History in one picture

India's legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George, the nation's first ever World Athletics Championships medalist, hailed Neeraj Chopra's WAC silver medal stint, saying it was a long wait.

She tweeted:

"Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 for that magic moment..N welcome to the group..it was a long wait.Thanks to @afiindia @Media_SAI @ianuragthakur for all the support."

Anju bagged a bronze medal in 2003 in the long jump category. Nearly two decades later, Neeraj Chopra bagged a medal for India, becoming the first man and second Indian to ever win a medal at the colossal event.

His consistency is scary. With his tenacity and winning mindset, Neeraj Chopra will go down as one of the greatest if not the greatest athletes India has ever seen.

T.N. Raghu @tnrags



🥇 World Junior champion

🥇 Asian Games champion

🥇 Asian champion

🥇 CWG champion

🥇 Olympic champion

🥈 World silver medallist



#India

#worldchampionships2022 #NeerajChopra is India's greatest athlete. Period.🥇 World Junior champion🥇 Asian Games champion🥇 Asian champion🥇 CWG champion🥇 Olympic champion🥈 World silver medallist #NeerajChopra is India's greatest athlete. Period.🥇 World Junior champion🥇 Asian Games champion🥇 Asian champion🥇 CWG champion🥇 Olympic champion🥈 World silver medallist#India#worldchampionships2022

Neeraj will next be in action at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, slated to run through July 28 to August 8, 2022 in Birmingham, UK. He bagged a gold medal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition of the Games.

Also read: World Athletics Championships 2022: Neeraj Chopra wins silver, Twitterati cannot contain excitement

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far