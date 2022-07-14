World Athletics Championships 2022: When and where to watch, live streaming details

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will commence at the Hayward Field in Oregon, USA, on July 15 and will take place until July 24.

The Indian contingent has big names including Tokyo Olympics javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who will lead the country's charge. The Indian contingent includes Tajinderpal Singh Toor (shot put), Kamalpreet Kaur (discus throw) and Priyanka Goswami (20km race walk).

Murali Sreeshankar (long jump), Jeswin Aldrin (long jump), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase), Seema Punia (discus throw) and more will also be traveling to the USA. They will be sending a team for the men's 4x400 relay as well.

Former long jumper Anju Bobby George won the country's lone medal, a bronze, at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris.

Neeraj Chopra’s recent 89.94m effort in the Stockholm Diamond League will certainly provide hope to the Indian fans. The Olympian will look to end India’s medal drought at the World Athletics Championships.

When and where to watch World Athletics Championships 2022

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India. The live telecast will be on the SONY TEN 2 channel.

Live coverage of the championships starts on July 15 at 9.35 pm (IST) with the first day's morning session. The broadcast of the afternoon sessions commences around 5 am (IST) the next day.

In the United Kingdom, the action can be followed on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four and BBC Red Button.

The live telecast of the World Athletics Championships 2022 in the United States of America will be on NBC, CNBC, and USA Network.

Live streaming details of World Athletics Championships

The live stream of the prestigious athletics event on the Indian subcontinent will be on Sony Sports Network's premium OTT platform, SonyLIV.

Fans in the USA can live stream the World Athletics Championships on Peacock and NBC Sports.

BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website will live stream the championships in the UK.

Additionally, the live stream of the event will also be on the World Athletics YouTube and Facebook channels across continents. The social media accounts of World Athletics will also have regular live updates of the results and records from the World Athletics Championships 2022.

