World Athletics Championships 2022: Will Avinash Sable’s devasting kick enable him to overpower rivals?

Avinash Sable, India’s versatile army runner from Maharashtra, has mapped his plans to tackle his rivals at the Eugene World Athletics Championships, starting next week in Oregon. He seeks to do so by using his improved finishing kick.

The 27-year-old Olympian will compete in the grueling men’s 3000m steeplechase event, comprising of seven water jumps and 28 hurdles. Sable revealed his plans and said:

“I am capable of running the last 400m of the 3000m steeplechase event in less than 60 seconds. I’m confident of hanging on with the leading pack in the medal race at the Eugene World Championships and unleashing my finishing kick on the last lap.”

The World Athletics Championships, which started in 1983, are being held for the first time on US soil. Oregon's Hayward Field has been renovated to conduct a 10-day global competition that will attract the cream of track and field athletes from across the globe.

Based in Colorado Springs since April this year, Sable has twice improved his national 3000m steeplechase record. He is hopeful of further clipping seconds off his personal best of 8:12.48 seconds in Eugene, at the World Athletics Championships.

“I’m training with a group of world class runners. It has enabled me to improve my overall outlook in terms of mind-set to face tough opposition during high quality races. I’ve tuned my body and mind to withstand any challenge during the final race in Eugene. I’m leaving nothing to chance. Let’s see how my body and mind react on the given day, when it will matter the most.”

It was enthralling to witness Sable’s speed workout at the local track this week in Colorado Springs. India’s national coach Jaiveer Singh accompanying the team for the World Athletics Champioships, said:

“He has a devastating finishing kick. It should enable him to stay on course for a podium finish at the World Athletics Championships next week in Oregon."

According to Singh, Sable has also improved his water jump clearance, which is a big advantage.

“While crossing the hurdles, Sable doesn’t waste too much time in the air. It will ne beneficial during the world class race next week in Oregon."

