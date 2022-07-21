World Athletics Championships 2022: Will javelin thrower Annu Rani repeat her over 60m performance in Eugene?

In the women's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships 2022, the focus will be on Annu Rani as far as Indian fans are concerned. She is an Olympian from the 2020 Summer Games and is also the national record holder.

As far as the format of the event is concerned, 14 athletes are in Group A, while the Indian thrower is clubbed in Group B. Automatic qualification mark is 62.50m while the 12 best throwers will also make it to the medal round.

Going by Annu Rani’s current form and having a season-best 63.82m, she should certainly make it to the medal round.

In 2019, Annu became the first Indian female javelin thrower to sail into the final of the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Annu Rani's performances this season

Annu Rani has broken her national record a whopping 8 times so far!



Annu Rani from Western Uttar Pradesh in India has had a good season so far, recording throws in the range of plus 60m. She started her season with a throw of 61.15m at the National Federation Cup Athletics Championships in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Her next stop was Jamshedpur’s Indian Open throwing competition in May, where she recorded 63.82m. In June, she had two throws above 60m. One in Chennai and the second throw in Almaty.

On July 9 in Chula Vista, the Indian thrower hurled a spear at a distance of 62.52m, indicating she has good chance to make it to the medal round in Eugene.

So far, only two individuals - Murali Sreeshankar in men’s long jump and Avinash Sable in men’s 3000m steeplechase - have entered the medal round. Sreeshankar finished seventh in the final, while Sable 11th.

The women’s 5000m qualification round will also take place here on Wednesday. India’s Parul Chaudhary will be in action in that event. She competed in the women’s 3000m steeplechase on the opening day (July 15) of the World Athletics Championships but failed to enter the medal round.

“I will do better in the 5000m qualification,” Parul told Sportskeeda.

Overall, 37 athletes will step on the track for the women’s 5000m heats. 18 heats are clubbed in the first heat, while Parul is among 19 runners grouped in the second. Five top athletes in each of the two heats and the five fastest after them will qualify for the medal round.

