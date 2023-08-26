Athletics
  • World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more

World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Aug 26, 2023 08:26 IST
Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023
Noah Lyles after winning the men's 200m finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

The World Athletics Championships, which began on August 19, will enter Day 8 on Saturday, August 26. Day 8 will feature seven finals, including the Women's Marathon, Men's Pole Vault, Women's Shot Put, Men's 800m, Women's 5000m, and Men and Women's 4x100m relay.

Team USA bagged a total of four medals on Day 7 of the championships. Noah Lyles completed his double gold by winning the Men's 200m in a spectacular 19.52 seconds. Erriyon Knighton came second with a time of 19.75 seconds.

Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson won silver and bronze medals respectively behind Shericka Jackson's gold in the women's 200m final.

Day 8 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The events for Day 8 will be held similarly to Day 7 — in the morning and afternoon sessions. The schedule, as disclosed on the World Athletics website, is given below.

Morning session

  • 7:00 - W Marathon (Final)
  • 10:05 - M 110 Metres Hurdles (Decathlon)
  • 10:25 - W Shot Put (Qualification)
  • 11:00 - M Discuss Throw (Decathlon - Group A)
  • 11:55 - M Discuss Throw (Decathlon - Group B)
  • 12:40 - M Pole Vault (Decathlon - Group A)
  • 13:30 - M Pole Vault (Decathlon - Group B)

Afternoon session

  • 19:05 - M Pole Vault (Final)
  • 19:05 - M Javelin Throw (Decathlon - Group A)
  • 19:30 - M 4x400 Metres Relay (Heats)
  • 19:55 - W 4x400 Metres Relay (Heats)
  • 20:10 - M Javelin Throw (Decathlon - Group B)
  • 20:15 - W Shot Put (Final)
  • 20:30 - M 800 Metres (Final)
  • 20:50 - W 5000 Metres (Final)
  • 21:25 - M 1500 Metres (Deccathlon)
  • 21:40 - M 4X100 Metres Relay (Final)
  • 21:53 - W 4X100 Metres Relay (Final)

The mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch the Day 8 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Viewers from the USA, Canada, India, the UK, Germany, and Australia can watch the Day 8 events on the channels mentioned below. The streaming details mentioned below are according to the World Athletics official website.

United States of America: The viewers in the USA can watch the events on CNBC, NBC, and USA.

Canada: The fans can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on CBC.

UK: The fans can watch the events on BBC1, BBC2, and BBC Red Button 1.

India: The viewers can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Jio Cinema App.

Hungary: The fans can watch the events on M4 Sport.

France: The fans in France can watch the events of Day 7 on France 2, France 3, and France 4.

Germany: The fans can watch the events on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: The viewers can watch the events from Day 7 on NPO1 and NPO3.

Australia: Australian fans can watch the events on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

New Zealand: Fans from New Zealand can watch the events on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, and Sky Sport Select.

Quick Links

