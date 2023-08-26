World Athletics Championships 2023 Day 8: Schedule, start time, live stream details and more

The World Athletics Championships, which began on August 19, will enter Day 8 on Saturday, August 26. Day 8 will feature seven finals, including the Women's Marathon, Men's Pole Vault, Women's Shot Put, Men's 800m, Women's 5000m, and Men and Women's 4x100m relay.

Team USA bagged a total of four medals on Day 7 of the championships. Noah Lyles completed his double gold by winning the Men's 200m in a spectacular 19.52 seconds. Erriyon Knighton came second with a time of 19.75 seconds.

Gabby Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson won silver and bronze medals respectively behind Shericka Jackson's gold in the women's 200m final.

Day 8 schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

The events for Day 8 will be held similarly to Day 7 — in the morning and afternoon sessions. The schedule, as disclosed on the World Athletics website, is given below.

Morning session

7:00 - W Marathon (Final)

10:05 - M 110 Metres Hurdles (Decathlon)

10:25 - W Shot Put (Qualification)

11:00 - M Discuss Throw (Decathlon - Group A)

11:55 - M Discuss Throw (Decathlon - Group B)

12:40 - M Pole Vault (Decathlon - Group A)

13:30 - M Pole Vault (Decathlon - Group B)

Afternoon session

19:05 - M Pole Vault (Final)

19:05 - M Javelin Throw (Decathlon - Group A)

19:30 - M 4x400 Metres Relay (Heats)

19:55 - W 4x400 Metres Relay (Heats)

20:10 - M Javelin Throw (Decathlon - Group B)

20:15 - W Shot Put (Final)

20:30 - M 800 Metres (Final)

20:50 - W 5000 Metres (Final)

21:25 - M 1500 Metres (Deccathlon)

21:40 - M 4X100 Metres Relay (Final)

21:53 - W 4X100 Metres Relay (Final)

The mentioned timings are in local time.

Where to watch the Day 8 of the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Viewers from the USA, Canada, India, the UK, Germany, and Australia can watch the Day 8 events on the channels mentioned below. The streaming details mentioned below are according to the World Athletics official website.

United States of America: The viewers in the USA can watch the events on CNBC, NBC, and USA.

Canada: The fans can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on CBC.

UK: The fans can watch the events on BBC1, BBC2, and BBC Red Button 1.

India: The viewers can watch the events of the 2023 World Athletics Championships on Jio Cinema App.

Hungary: The fans can watch the events on M4 Sport.

France: The fans in France can watch the events of Day 7 on France 2, France 3, and France 4.

Germany: The fans can watch the events on ARD and ZDF.

Netherlands: The viewers can watch the events from Day 7 on NPO1 and NPO3.

Australia: Australian fans can watch the events on SBS and SBS VICELAND.

New Zealand: Fans from New Zealand can watch the events on Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 7, and Sky Sport Select.