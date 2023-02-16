World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin: Final results 

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France, concluded on Wednesday, February 15.
Two-time Olympic pole vault winner Mondo Duplantis was the big draw of the tournament. Femke Bol and Karsten Warholm, two 400-meter hurdlers improving spectacularly over 400 meters flat, were among the other big names who competed in the prestigious meet.
Final results of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin
Armand Mondo Duplantis, the current world and Olympic champion in the pole vault, won his third competition of the year with a winning height of 6.01 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.
Here is the list of events and their winners -
- 8x200m Youngs Final -Villeneuve d'Ascq Fretin Athlétisme
- 4x200m U18 U20 Girls Final - RC Arras
- 4x200m U18 U20 Boys Final - Entente Littoral Athlétisme Nord 59
- 60m Hurdles U18 girls Final - Angie Verrier
- 60m Hurdles (B) Women's Final - Emma Caillieret
- 60m hurdles U18 Boys Final - Oscar Frey
- 60m Hurdles (B) Men's Final A - Simon Mainil
- 60m (B) Women's Final - Vanessa Lokuli
- 60m (B) Men's Final - Thomas Maurice
- 400m (B) Women's Final - Vanessa Lokuli
- 400m (B) Men's Final - Mathis Vaz Carrondo
- 800m (B) Women's Final - Lisa Pelletier
- 800m (B) Men's Final - Yanis Vanlanduyt
- 1500m (B) Women's Final - Stecy Dolay
- 1500m (B) Men's Final - Mehdi Belhadj
- Pole Vault Men's Final - Mondo Duplantis
- 60m Men's Heat 1 - Ferdinand Omanyala
- Long Jump Men's Final - Miltiadis Tentoglou
- 60m Men Heat 2 - Lamont Marcell Jacobs
- 3000m Women's Final - Diribe Welteji
- 400m Men's Final B - Alexander Doom
- Pole Vault Women's Final - Katie Moon
- 800m Men's Final B - Tony Van Diepen
- 800m Men's Final A - Benjamin Robert
- 60m Hurdles Men's Heat 1 - Daniel Roberts
- Triple Jump Women's Final - Liadagmis Povea
- 60m Hurdles Men's Heat 2 - Grant Holloway
- 800m Women's Final - Keely Hodgkinson
- 60m Men's Final - Ferdinand Omanyala
- 1500m Men's Final - Jakob Ingebrigtsen
- 400m Women's Final B - Natalia Kaczmarek
- 400m Women's Final A - Femke Bol
- 3000m Men's Final - Lamecha Girma
- 60m Hurdles Men's Final - Grant Holloway
- 1500m Women's Final - Gudaf Tsegay
- 400m Men's Final - Karsten Warholm
When and where to watch the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting
FloTrack will broadcast the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event. Additionally, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku will all offer immediate access to it. Fans with iOS and Android devices can download the FloSports app. Fans in Australia and Canada can also watch through this streaming service.
The event's videos will be kept and preserved in the video archives so that FloTrack subscribers may watch them even after signing up.
The entire schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting
The gold-level scoring events for the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting are the men's 400 m, 1500 m, 60 m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women's 60 m, 800 m, 3000 m, 5000 m, pole vault, triple jump, and shot put.
- 27 January - Init Indoor Meeting - Karlsruhe, Germany
- 04 February - New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Boston, USA
- 08 February - ORLEN Copernicus Cup - Torun, Poland
- 11 February - Millrose Games - New York, USA
- 15 February - Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais - Lievin, France
- 22 February - World Indoor Tour Madrid - Madrid, Spain
- 25 February - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final - Birmingham, UK