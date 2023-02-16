Create

World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin: Final results 

By Kunal Singh
Modified Feb 16, 2023 21:40 IST
World Athletics Indoor Tour - Karlsruhe
World Athletics Indoor Tour - Karlsruhe

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France, concluded on Wednesday, February 15.

Two-time Olympic pole vault winner Mondo Duplantis was the big draw of the tournament. Femke Bol and Karsten Warholm, two 400-meter hurdlers improving spectacularly over 400 meters flat, were among the other big names who competed in the prestigious meet.

Final results of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin

ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2023
ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2023

Armand Mondo Duplantis, the current world and Olympic champion in the pole vault, won his third competition of the year with a winning height of 6.01 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.

Here is the list of events and their winners -

  1. 8x200m Youngs Final -Villeneuve d'Ascq Fretin Athlétisme
  2. 4x200m U18 U20 Girls Final - RC Arras
  3. 4x200m U18 U20 Boys Final - Entente Littoral Athlétisme Nord 59
  4. 60m Hurdles U18 girls Final - Angie Verrier
  5. 60m Hurdles (B) Women's Final - Emma Caillieret
  6. 60m hurdles U18 Boys Final - Oscar Frey
  7. 60m Hurdles (B) Men's Final A - Simon Mainil
  8. 60m (B) Women's Final - Vanessa Lokuli
  9. 60m (B) Men's Final - Thomas Maurice
  10. 400m (B) Women's Final - Vanessa Lokuli
  11. 400m (B) Men's Final - Mathis Vaz Carrondo
  12. 800m (B) Women's Final - Lisa Pelletier
  13. 800m (B) Men's Final - Yanis Vanlanduyt
  14. 1500m (B) Women's Final - Stecy Dolay
  15. 1500m (B) Men's Final - Mehdi Belhadj
  16. Pole Vault Men's Final - Mondo Duplantis
  17. 60m Men's Heat 1 - Ferdinand Omanyala
  18. Long Jump Men's Final - Miltiadis Tentoglou
  19. 60m Men Heat 2 - Lamont Marcell Jacobs
  20. 3000m Women's Final - Diribe Welteji
  21. 400m Men's Final B - Alexander Doom
  22. Pole Vault Women's Final - Katie Moon
  23. 800m Men's Final B - Tony Van Diepen
  24. 800m Men's Final A - Benjamin Robert
  25. 60m Hurdles Men's Heat 1 - Daniel Roberts
  26. Triple Jump Women's Final - Liadagmis Povea
  27. 60m Hurdles Men's Heat 2 - Grant Holloway
  28. 800m Women's Final - Keely Hodgkinson
  29. 60m Men's Final - Ferdinand Omanyala
  30. 1500m Men's Final - Jakob Ingebrigtsen
  31. 400m Women's Final B - Natalia Kaczmarek
  32. 400m Women's Final A - Femke Bol
  33. 3000m Men's Final - Lamecha Girma
  34. 60m Hurdles Men's Final - Grant Holloway
  35. 1500m Women's Final - Gudaf Tsegay
  36. 400m Men's Final - Karsten Warholm
WORLD RECORD!Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma shatters the 25-year-old 3000m world indoor record at @Meeting_Lievin with 7:23.81, taking 1.09s off the previous mark.#WorldIndoorTour https://t.co/QUfFf8mw2O

When and where to watch the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting

FloTrack will broadcast the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event. Additionally, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku will all offer immediate access to it. Fans with iOS and Android devices can download the FloSports app. Fans in Australia and Canada can also watch through this streaming service.

The event's videos will be kept and preserved in the video archives so that FloTrack subscribers may watch them even after signing up.

The entire schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting

The gold-level scoring events for the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting are the men's 400 m, 1500 m, 60 m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women's 60 m, 800 m, 3000 m, 5000 m, pole vault, triple jump, and shot put.

  • 27 January - Init Indoor Meeting - Karlsruhe, Germany
  • 04 February - New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Boston, USA
  • 08 February - ORLEN Copernicus Cup - Torun, Poland
  • 11 February - Millrose Games - New York, USA
  • 15 February - Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais - Lievin, France
  • 22 February - World Indoor Tour Madrid - Madrid, Spain
  • 25 February - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final - Birmingham, UK

Quick Links

Edited by Puranjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...