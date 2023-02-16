World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin: Final results 

The World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin, France, concluded on Wednesday, February 15.

Two-time Olympic pole vault winner Mondo Duplantis was the big draw of the tournament. Femke Bol and Karsten Warholm, two 400-meter hurdlers improving spectacularly over 400 meters flat, were among the other big names who competed in the prestigious meet.

Final results of the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin

ISTAF Indoor Berlin 2023

Armand Mondo Duplantis, the current world and Olympic champion in the pole vault, won his third competition of the year with a winning height of 6.01 meters at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Lievin.

Here is the list of events and their winners -

8x200m Youngs Final -Villeneuve d'Ascq Fretin Athlétisme 4x200m U18 U20 Girls Final - RC Arras 4x200m U18 U20 Boys Final - Entente Littoral Athlétisme Nord 59 60m Hurdles U18 girls Final - Angie Verrier 60m Hurdles (B) Women's Final - Emma Caillieret 60m hurdles U18 Boys Final - Oscar Frey 60m Hurdles (B) Men's Final A - Simon Mainil 60m (B) Women's Final - Vanessa Lokuli 60m (B) Men's Final - Thomas Maurice 400m (B) Women's Final - Vanessa Lokuli 400m (B) Men's Final - Mathis Vaz Carrondo 800m (B) Women's Final - Lisa Pelletier 800m (B) Men's Final - Yanis Vanlanduyt 1500m (B) Women's Final - Stecy Dolay 1500m (B) Men's Final - Mehdi Belhadj Pole Vault Men's Final - Mondo Duplantis 60m Men's Heat 1 - Ferdinand Omanyala Long Jump Men's Final - Miltiadis Tentoglou 60m Men Heat 2 - Lamont Marcell Jacobs 3000m Women's Final - Diribe Welteji 400m Men's Final B - Alexander Doom Pole Vault Women's Final - Katie Moon 800m Men's Final B - Tony Van Diepen 800m Men's Final A - Benjamin Robert 60m Hurdles Men's Heat 1 - Daniel Roberts Triple Jump Women's Final - Liadagmis Povea 60m Hurdles Men's Heat 2 - Grant Holloway 800m Women's Final - Keely Hodgkinson 60m Men's Final - Ferdinand Omanyala 1500m Men's Final - Jakob Ingebrigtsen 400m Women's Final B - Natalia Kaczmarek 400m Women's Final A - Femke Bol 3000m Men's Final - Lamecha Girma 60m Hurdles Men's Final - Grant Holloway 1500m Women's Final - Gudaf Tsegay 400m Men's Final - Karsten Warholm

World Athletics @WorldAthletics



Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma shatters the 25-year-old 3000m world indoor record at



#WorldIndoorTour WORLD RECORD!Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma shatters the 25-year-old 3000m world indoor record at @Meeting_Lievin with 7:23.81, taking 1.09s off the previous mark. WORLD RECORD!Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma shatters the 25-year-old 3000m world indoor record at @Meeting_Lievin with 7:23.81, taking 1.09s off the previous mark.#WorldIndoorTour https://t.co/QUfFf8mw2O

When and where to watch the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting

FloTrack will broadcast the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold event. Additionally, Chromecast, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku will all offer immediate access to it. Fans with iOS and Android devices can download the FloSports app. Fans in Australia and Canada can also watch through this streaming service.

The event's videos will be kept and preserved in the video archives so that FloTrack subscribers may watch them even after signing up.

The entire schedule of the 2023 World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting

The gold-level scoring events for the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting are the men's 400 m, 1500 m, 60 m hurdles, high jump, and long jump, as well as the women's 60 m, 800 m, 3000 m, 5000 m, pole vault, triple jump, and shot put.

27 January - Init Indoor Meeting - Karlsruhe, Germany

04 February - New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Boston, USA

08 February - ORLEN Copernicus Cup - Torun, Poland

11 February - Millrose Games - New York, USA

15 February - Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais - Lievin, France

22 February - World Indoor Tour Madrid - Madrid, Spain

25 February - Birmingham World Indoor Tour Final - Birmingham, UK

Poll : 0 votes