World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships: Amit Khatri disqualified, Reshma Patel finishes down the ladder in U20 10km

Amit Khatri was unsuccessful in establishing his authority at the Muscat World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Oman on Friday.

India’s 2021 World U20 silver medalist was disqualified for violating rules in the closing stages of the men's 10km race walking event. It ended the 18-year-old's hopes of a podium finish in Muscat.

The youngster began the event on a positive note. He stayed with the leading group for the majority of the course. However, as the pace increased towards the latter stages, Khatri was unable to rely on his technique. He was given four warnings for violating the rules before being disqualified at the 9km mark.

In race walking, judges can disqualify an athlete for rule infringement. The rulebook says one foot should always be in contact with the ground while the lead led has to be a straight knee.

During competitions, athletes are warned for breaking these rules via red cards. Three red cards results in a one-minute penalty while the fourth one disqualifies the competitor.

Not just Khatri, but Reshma Patel also disappoints in women's U20 10km race

India faced disappointment in the women's U20 10km race walk as well. Reshma Patel failed to impress despite starting aggressively and leading the attack at one point.

However, she too broke the rules and was warned thrice, resulting in a one-minute penalty. It proved costly as she ended 22nd out of 35 racers, clocking 53 minutes and 10 seconds to finish her race.

China impresses in Muscat

The formidable Chinese pair of Jiang Yunyan and Jiang Jinyan were brilliant in the women's U20 event. They dominated the race and finished first and second on the podium.

Jiang Yunyan surged ahead in the final kilometer to finish with a time of 47:48 as compared to compatriot Jiang Jinyan's time of 48:03. Finnish athlete Heta Veikkola clocked 48:11 to finish third.

China won another gold in the men's U20 10km race walk. Wang Honren finished first with a time of 44:06. Diego Giampolo of Italy came second after clocking 44:14. China also got the bronze medal, courtesy of Zeng Yu.

