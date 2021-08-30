"WR, WR, WR, WR": Twitter in awe as Sumit Antil breaks  javelin world record three times to win gold at Paralympics

Sumit Antil added more jubilation to India after an already glorious day at the Paralympics. The Indian broke his own previous world record of 62.88 meters, a staggering 5 times at the event.
However, it was the 23-year-old's fifth attempt of 68.08 meters that helped him bag a gold medal in the F64 event at the Paralympics. Fellow Indian Sandeep Chaudhari marginally missed out on the podium as his best attempt of 62.03 was enough to warrant fourth place. Here's more on what transpired during the event.
Sumit Antil bags gold medal in javelin throw
The former wrestler was oozing confidence right from the very start. Coming into the event as a world-record holder, the Indian was aiming to break his own WR. On his very first attempt, Antil rose to the occasion with a 66.95-meter throw. He bettered that with another WR attempt, where he threw the javelin at a mammoth distance of 68.08 meters. No competitor came close to the mark set by Sumit on his second attempt.
However, the Indian kept improving on his own attempts He was competing against himself, as he kept challenging his WR throw at every attempt. Sumit immediately raised the stakes with another jaw-dropping attempt of 68.55 meters to break his own WR set by him earlier. His dominance in the competition helped the country get to its 7th medal at the Paralympics. With another gold in the bag, India continues its immense success in athletics events at the Paralympics.
Twitter reacts to Sumit Antil's gold medal at the Paralympics
After a morning full of medals, the Indians were treated to more joy by Sumit Antil. He provided them with one of the best individual javelin performances at the Paralympics. Netizens congratulated the champion on a stellar performance and wished him the best for all future events.
