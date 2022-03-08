Yogesh Kathuniya visits Patna Government Girls Senior Secondary School under 'Meet the Champions' initiative

2021 Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Yogesh Kathuniya interacted with the students of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Patna on Tuesday (March 8) under the 'Meet the Champions' initiative.

The 25-year-old participated in the initiative envisioned by the honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost and inculcate the importance of a balanced diet (Santulit Aahar), fitness and sports among students across the country.

The Meet the Champions initiative is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Education. This outreach program is being organized with an aim to connect India’s ace athletes with school children, in view of 'a newer, healthier and fitter India'.

So far, nearly nine Olympians and Paralympians have met students from over 600 schools over the past few months where they shared their life experiences, lessons, and tips on the importance of a good diet.

Addressing the students, Yogesh said:

"We need to have all food items, even sugar, but in the right amount and from right food items. You get protein and carbohydrates from junk food items as well, but they also have excess amounts of saturated fats that you need avoid. So it is important to find the right food item for your source of protein and carbohydrates."

The state's education board also invited Divyaang students from various other schools for an interaction session with Yogesh. After a successful interaction with the local students, Yogesh also played volleyball with them.

Yogesh Kathunia speaks about his mother's support on International Women’s Day

Yogesh, whose mother played a huge role in his recovery during his childhood. He was a nine-year-old when he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome. Yogesh's mother learned physiotherapy to help him regain muscle strength. Within three years, the silver medallist was able to walk again.

On International Women's Day, Yogesh paid tribute to his mother and said:

“She has always been there with me from the start and always supported me, so I especially dedicate this women's day to her.”

Speaking about his Paralympic journey, he added:

“Though the journey only started in 2017 for me, I was quick to realise that this was the sport for me and the career I want to be in, and have since then dedicated myself fully to this sport."

