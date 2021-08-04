"You beauty": Twitter touts Neeraj Chopra as gold medal prospect after he qualifies for javelin finals with the first throw

Indian fans woke up to great news on Wednesday morning as Neeraj Chopra made it to the finals of the men's javelin throw event. The sensational Indian came out big with a monstrous throw of 86. 65 meters, crossing the qualifying mark on his very first attempt. Chopra will now be all set to compete in the final of the event, to be held on August 7. Here's more on what happened during the event.

A brilliant qualifying round for our star, Neeraj Chopra! Finishes at the top of the table with an unmatched 86.65. But now the focus shifts to Group B of Qualification in the Men's Javelin Throw event!#IND #TeamIndia #Olympicshttps://t.co/DzjATTPlKc — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra makes his way to the Olympic finals

Neeraj Chopra came into the Games after having a fantastic year competing in international competitions. He was successful in replicating the same form at the event, as he finished with the best throw in qualification for Group A.

Chopra even surpassed Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is considered the favorite for gold. The world champion recorded his best throw in his third attempt as he threw the javelin at a distance of 85.64 meters. With the group B qualification still left to be played, it will be interesting to see what the finals line-up will be. But one thing is certain: Neeraj Chopra definitely has the Olympic podium in mind. The Indian was still short of his personal best, but if he records something better, he definitely has the chance to win the gold.

Fans react to Neeraj Chopra's qualification to the finals

Indian fans were ecstatic over Neeraj's qualification. If the javelin thrower manages to somehow finish on the podium, it will be India's first Olympic medal in any field event. Even on an early morning, fans showed their passion for the Olympics, as they woke up early and congratulated the Indian thrower on his sensational throw and qualification to the final.

Zero fuss as Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the final of the men's javelin event with a field leading throw of 86.65m with his very first throw of qualification. — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) August 4, 2021

Extraordinary throw by India’s Neeraj Chopra with 86.65 M. There was absolutely no match for him from anyone. Wow!! #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/qHAxQPAR2R — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) August 4, 2021

#Athletics: WHAT A THROW! Neeraj Chopra throws 86.67 in his first attempt at Men's Javelin throw qualifications Group A. Qualifies for final. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 4, 2021

India's Neeraj Chopra through into the final of Javelin Throw his throw gone 86.65 meter. Great News for india. Hope he bring medal for him & India. 23 year old Neeraj did debut in Olympic. #Tokyo2020 #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/NlFAY9exIf — Surinder (@navsurani) August 4, 2021

Okay cancel the event now and give the medal to the top 3 ☺️#Athletics #NeerajChopra #Olympics pic.twitter.com/vmCIFuh8TW — PouLaMi (@Crictopher17) August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final with first throw of 86.65m. Brilliant. ✌️🔥#Olympics #JavelinThrow pic.twitter.com/wqtoMq47RO — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) August 4, 2021

Neeraj Chopra makes the final in his very first attempt! #Olympics2020 https://t.co/ZYcRsI52Tz — Dr.Sriram.R MBBS DNB RT (@leftyindian) August 4, 2021

India's Neeraj Chopra through into the final of Javelin Throw his throw gone 86.65 meter. Great News for india. Hope he bring medal for him & India. 23 year old Neeraj did debut in Olympic. #Tokyo2020 #JavelinThrow #Cheers4India pic.twitter.com/ICD7xF6h3A — YogeshMeena (@YogeshM39) August 4, 2021

Champion stuff all the way . Best of luck #Neerajchopra . We wait with hope in our hearts & prayers on our lips . JaiHo🎉🎉🎶🎶 pic.twitter.com/VvwJpCPgpk — Chaitanya K Prasad (@Chatty111Prasad) August 4, 2021

