"You beauty": Twitter touts Neeraj Chopra as gold medal prospect after he qualifies for javelin finals with the first throw

Indian fans woke up to great news on Wednesday morning as Neeraj Chopra made it to the finals of the men's javelin throw event. The sensational Indian came out big with a monstrous throw of 86. 65 meters, crossing the qualifying mark on his very first attempt. Chopra will now be all set to compete in the final of the event, to be held on August 7. Here's more on what happened during the event.
Check out: Five javelin throwers who will be Neeraj Chopra's biggest rivals at Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra makes his way to the Olympic finals
Neeraj Chopra came into the Games after having a fantastic year competing in international competitions. He was successful in replicating the same form at the event, as he finished with the best throw in qualification for Group A.
Chopra even surpassed Germany's Johannes Vetter, who is considered the favorite for gold. The world champion recorded his best throw in his third attempt as he threw the javelin at a distance of 85.64 meters. With the group B qualification still left to be played, it will be interesting to see what the finals line-up will be. But one thing is certain: Neeraj Chopra definitely has the Olympic podium in mind. The Indian was still short of his personal best, but if he records something better, he definitely has the chance to win the gold.
Fans react to Neeraj Chopra's qualification to the finals
Indian fans were ecstatic over Neeraj's qualification. If the javelin thrower manages to somehow finish on the podium, it will be India's first Olympic medal in any field event. Even on an early morning, fans showed their passion for the Olympics, as they woke up early and congratulated the Indian thrower on his sensational throw and qualification to the final.