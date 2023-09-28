“You don’t want to see this side of me” - Shericka Jackson turns on goofy act during gym session

200m world champion Shericka Jackson was recently spotted performing a goofy act in the gym. Although the athlete was following her routine of hitting the gym, fans have never seen the athlete having so much fun while working out.

With the end of the 2023 season, the athlete shared an unseen side of her from a training session on her social media.

Recently, a sports Instagram page, MVP Athletics conducted a Q&A session when a fan asked the page to share snaps of "a day with Shericka video and much more."

Shericka Jackson's story (Image via Instagram)

The page uploaded a video of Jackson balancing herself on the weight plates and grooving to music through her air pods. When she noticed that she was being recorded, she immidiately burst into laughter.

The page captioned the video:

“You guys can’t manage that!! The Real Jackco Dwl”

Jackson also reshared the video on her story and wrote:

"Murdaaa haha you don’t want to see this side of me"

Jackson concluded her 2023 season with a string of magnificent wins in the 100m and 200m races. She won her first-ever 200m gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championship in Budapest last month clocking 21.48s as well as the 200m race in Zurich, clocking 21.82s.

Shericka Jackson opens up about the goals she is yet to achieve

Jackson at Prefontaine Classic: Day 1 - Diamond League 2023

Although Shericka Jackson has had a spectacular run in the 2023 season, she still has few stones to unturn. Despite clocking impressive time records of 10.57s and 10.48s in Eugene and Brussels, respectively, she could not break legendary athlete Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record.

In the 1988 Seoul Olympic Games, Flo Jo set an unbeatable time frame of 21.34 seconds and although Jackson had hoped to beat the world record this season, she failed.

Expand Tweet

She expressed her unfulfilled desires in a press conference at the Diamond League Fianle in Eugene and said:

“Right now I want to achieve so much,” said Jackson. “One of my goals was to run 10.5 at the Jamaican trials and I did not achieve that, I wanted to break a world record and I did not achieve that. So coach and I will go back to the drawing board."