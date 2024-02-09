"You are so loved" - Noah Lyles pens a heartfelt message for girlfriend Junelle Bromfield on her birthday

World champion athlete Noah Lyles recently wrote a warm and loving message for his girlfriend Junelle Bromfield.

Bromfield, a Jamaican athlete, turned 26 on February 8, 2024. She specializes in 400m and 4X400m relay events. Born and raised in Black River, Jamaica, she has a notable list of achievements. Her major accomplishments include a bronze medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in the 4x400m relay event.

Further, Bromfield also secured a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, United States, in the same event. She won a gold medal at the 2022 World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. The Jamaican bagged a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Lyles took to social media to share a heartfelt message for his girlfriend.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing Girlfriend @junellebromfield 🎉🎉🎉I love you and you are so loved," he wrote.

In response to his sweet message, Bromfield replied in the comment section:

"I feel the love ❤️ thank you baby I love you too."

The couple celebrated their first dating anniversary in August 2023. Bromfield has been Lyles' biggest cheerleader. After finishing first in the men's 100m at the 2023 WAC in the Hungarian capital, Lyles was seen running towards his mother and girlfriend, hugging them and jumping in joy.

"Every event I touch a world record needs to be broken" - Noah Lyles sets goals for the Olympic year

Noah Lyles Celebrates with the gold medal after winning the Men's 200m Final during the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Noah Lyles has announced his record-breaking goals for the Olympic year.

At the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, he displayed his phenomenal athletics prowess by bagging three gold medals in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

For the Olympic year, Lyles has fixed his gaze on breaking world records in all the events he competes in. During a candid conversation with the World Athletics: Inside Track, he confirmed his goals, saying:

"Every event I touch a world record needs to be broken. I get to choose the time so stop asking me."

Further, on being asked who he sees as his rival, Lyles confidently considered himself citing his unbroken series of the 200m event.

"I'm not really losing 200 so I guess myself," he said.

Lyles kickstarted the Olympic year with an exceptional performance after finishing first in the 60m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet on February 4.