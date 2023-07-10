The low attendance at the USATF championship finals in Eugene, Oregon, has raised concerns among athletes, fans, and observers. With an announced attendance of only 5,782 on Day 2, compared to the capacity of the stadium, which can accommodate up to 12,500 with temporary seating for up to 30,000, there is a clear contrast and disappointment in the turnout.

Some have criticized the decision to hold the championships at Hayward Field, citing the challenges of transportation and accommodation costs for both athletes and spectators. The location may have deterred potential attendees, who would have had to incur significant expenses for travel and lodging.

Targeting the USTAF, Track and field reports on Twitter expressed their displeasure with the low attendance, particularly during the Women's 100-meter finals, which is considered one of the marquee events of the championship.

"Very low number of attendances at the USA Outdoor Nationals 100m finals, the BIGGEST race of the whole event. The Hayward Stadium seating has a capacity of 12,500 seats, with temporary seating up to 30,000. Your Selfish experiment has failed and hurt the sport in America."

It is important to note that the presence of an enthusiastic crowd can greatly enhance the atmosphere of an event and contribute to the performance of the athletes.

The USATF Outdoor Championships 2023 was a thrilling event filled with upsets, world records, and personal best performances. Here are some of the notable results:

In the women's 100 meters, Sha'Carri Richardson emerged as the National Champion, defeating last year's champion Melissa Jefferson and securing her spot on the USA team. In the finals, she clocked a time of 10.82 seconds, securing first place.

Brittany Brown and Tamaris Davies also had strong performances, finishing second and third, respectively, and earning their spots on the USA 100m team. This marks Richardson's first appearance at the world championships after two previous attempts.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the reigning Olympic and world champion in the 400m, showcased her dominance by winning the 400m finals with an impressive time of 48.74 seconds. Britton Wilson finished in second place with a time of 49.79 seconds, followed closely by Talitha Diggs in third with a time of 49.93 seconds.

In the men's 100-meter dash, Cravont Charleston claimed victory with a time of 9.95 seconds, closely followed by Christian Coleman at 9.96 seconds. Noah Lyles secured third place with a time of 10.00 seconds. The competition was fierce, and the athletes delivered outstanding performances, pushing the limits of speed and agility.

