Create
Notifications

"No messing around" - Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra breaks national record with 89.94m throw in Stockholm Diamond League

Neeraj Chopra at the Stockholm Diamond League. (PC: Diamond League/Twitter)
Neeraj Chopra at the Stockholm Diamond League. (PC: Diamond League/Twitter)
Hari Kishore M
Hari Kishore M
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jul 01, 2022 12:35 AM IST

India's Neeraj Chopra started off the Diamond League season with a bang, rewriting the national record on Friday. However, he had to settle for second place in the Stockholm Diamond League.

Neeraj started off with a 89.94m throw for a new Indian national record in his very first attempt. It was also a new Diamond League meet record, which was soon broken by Andersen Peters in his third throw. Peters sent the spear to the 90.31m mark in his third attempt for the new meet record.

After his 89.94m feat, Neeraj recorded scores of 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m and 86.64m in his six attempts.

Neeraj ended his first Diamond League of the season on seven qualification points, behind Anderson Peters (16), Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch (both 12 points).

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

The ace Indian javelin thrower came up with a good run and had an excellent follow-through to send the spear close to the 90m mark. He sent out a cry and then put his arms up in celebration, a customary Neeraj style now, and clenched his fists to celebrate the feat.

Twitter reactions to Neeraj Chopra's feat

This is how a start should be. The Diamond League was impressed with a great start from Neeraj.

Wow!8⃣9⃣.9⃣4⃣ - a PB, MR and an 🇮🇳 record!Quite the start from this guy in the men's javelin at #StockholmDL...📷 @chiaramontesan2 https://t.co/lfF4QiNePm

The Indian javelin ace means business.

INDIAN RECORD 🇮🇳 @Neeraj_chopra1 is not messing around in Stockholm. He still has five throws remaining 😳 twitter.com/diamond_league…

The record-breaking throw, his first in the Diamond League this season, can be seen below.

Neeraj Chopra’s incredible opening round of mens javelin throw . 89.94m 📹 svt @afiindia #NeerajChopra https://t.co/jEGP01bOXd

Fans came up with a daily routine chart for the Indian athlete.

Neeraj Chopra daily routine -Eat SleepMake new record Repeat#DiamondLeague

The Inspire Institute of Sport took to Twitter to announce the feat.

@Neeraj_chopra1 Another incredible throw from #NeerajChopra, who manages 84.37m in his second attempt. He leads the pack at the end of the first round of throws! #CraftingVictories #DiamondLeague

Fans predicted a Diamond League win for the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist.

The legend is gonna win the Diamond League and the World Championship?! You bet he can! God level! #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 twitter.com/amanthejourno/…

Given the form Neeraj Chopra is in, the crowd and the fans would need some safety gear soon.

This guy is just amazing. Soon people in the crowd might have to wear armours and sit carefully. #NeerajChopra #Javlin #NationalRecord #NewNationalRecord twitter.com/jesuisshyam/st…

Breaking records is fun for Neeraj, fans say!

Breaking records just for fun, This man is absolute legend! 🙇🔥 Once again set a new national record 89.94m. The man just keeps getting better l, settings new records only to break them on his own. What an absolute SUPERSTAR!! @Neeraj_chopra1 🔥❤️

Getting close to the 100m mark is not impossible, given his form.

@Neeraj_chopra1 You are unbelievable, Champ!! 🙏🏽🤘🏽90m coming right up, and soon 99m+ for the World Record. 🤞🏽🤞🏽 May the strength of all 1.4billion of us together, flow through you. twitter.com/JesuisShyam/st…

Sometimes, comparisons cannot be far away and prohibited too!

Also Read Article Continues below
#NeerajChopra is India's foremost athlete today.Cricketers have the hype, Chopra has substance. twitter.com/Diamond_League…

Neeraj Chopra will next be seen in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022, scheduled to take place between July 15 and 24.

Also read: CWG 2022: No additional quota for Indian athletes means high jumper Tejaswin Shankar likely to miss Commonwealth Games

Edited by Ankush Das

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...