"No messing around" - Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra breaks national record with 89.94m throw in Stockholm Diamond League

India's Neeraj Chopra started off the Diamond League season with a bang, rewriting the national record on Friday. However, he had to settle for second place in the Stockholm Diamond League.

Neeraj started off with a 89.94m throw for a new Indian national record in his very first attempt. It was also a new Diamond League meet record, which was soon broken by Andersen Peters in his third throw. Peters sent the spear to the 90.31m mark in his third attempt for the new meet record.

After his 89.94m feat, Neeraj recorded scores of 84.37m, 87.46m, 84.77m, 86.67m and 86.64m in his six attempts.

Neeraj ended his first Diamond League of the season on seven qualification points, behind Anderson Peters (16), Julian Weber and Jakub Vadlejch (both 12 points).

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

The ace Indian javelin thrower came up with a good run and had an excellent follow-through to send the spear close to the 90m mark. He sent out a cry and then put his arms up in celebration, a customary Neeraj style now, and clenched his fists to celebrate the feat.

Twitter reactions to Neeraj Chopra's feat

This is how a start should be. The Diamond League was impressed with a great start from Neeraj.

Wanda Diamond League @Diamond_League



. - a PB, MR and an record!



Quite the start from this guy in the men's javelin at



@chiaramontesan2 Wow!- a PB, MR and anrecord!Quite the start from this guy in the men's javelin at #StockholmDL ... Wow!8⃣9⃣.9⃣4⃣ - a PB, MR and an 🇮🇳 record!Quite the start from this guy in the men's javelin at #StockholmDL...📷 @chiaramontesan2 https://t.co/lfF4QiNePm

The Indian javelin ace means business.

The record-breaking throw, his first in the Diamond League this season, can be seen below.

Fans came up with a daily routine chart for the Indian athlete.

Captain @iEatCricket



Eat

Sleep

Make new record

Repeat



#DiamondLeague Neeraj Chopra daily routine -EatSleepMake new recordRepeat Neeraj Chopra daily routine -Eat SleepMake new record Repeat#DiamondLeague

The Inspire Institute of Sport took to Twitter to announce the feat.

Fans predicted a Diamond League win for the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist.

DRacarys @Dr_Kopite @Neeraj_chopra1 twitter.com/amanthejourno/… Amanpreet Singh @amanthejourno That's a record breaking start for Neeraj Chopra. New NR 89.94.

90m barrier !!! Let's see That's a record breaking start for Neeraj Chopra. New NR 89.94.90m barrier !!! Let's see https://t.co/zvn2zZAUjq The legend is gonna win the Diamond League and the World Championship?! You bet he can! God level! #NeerajChopra The legend is gonna win the Diamond League and the World Championship?! You bet he can! God level! #NeerajChopra @Neeraj_chopra1 twitter.com/amanthejourno/…

Given the form Neeraj Chopra is in, the crowd and the fans would need some safety gear soon.

Breaking records is fun for Neeraj, fans say!

Rohan Thomas @RohanTh16614832 Once again set a new national record 89.94m. The man just keeps getting better l, settings new records only to break them on his own. What an absolute SUPERSTAR!! Breaking records just for fun, This man is absolute legend!Once again set a new national record 89.94m. The man just keeps getting better l, settings new records only to break them on his own. What an absolute SUPERSTAR!! @Neeraj_chopra1 Breaking records just for fun, This man is absolute legend! 🙇🔥 Once again set a new national record 89.94m. The man just keeps getting better l, settings new records only to break them on his own. What an absolute SUPERSTAR!! @Neeraj_chopra1 🔥❤️

Getting close to the 100m mark is not impossible, given his form.

Sometimes, comparisons cannot be far away and prohibited too!

Neeraj Chopra will next be seen in action at the World Athletics Championships 2022, scheduled to take place between July 15 and 24.

Also read: CWG 2022: No additional quota for Indian athletes means high jumper Tejaswin Shankar likely to miss Commonwealth Games

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far