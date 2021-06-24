Rising temperature prompts changes in US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 schedule

The US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 are currently going on at the newly-renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The trials have been hassle-free so far, but Eugene, Oregon, is expecting temperatures to rise over the weekend. It has forced the USA Track and Field (USATF) to make changes to the schedule of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021.

The maximum temperature on Saturday is expected to reach around 39°C or 102.2°F. On Sunday, the maximum temperature is likely to soar even higher — around 43°C or 109.4°F.

Hence, the USATF has rescheduled the events for Saturday and Sunday, keeping in mind the safety of the athletes.

"With regard to athlete safety while competing in high temperatures, as well as officials, fans and staff attending the event," USATF said.

The US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 for next month's Tokyo Olympics 2020 conclude on Sunday.

The men’s and women’s 20k Racewalk start times at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field have been moved two hours earlier on Saturday, June 26. #RaceWalkTrials21



Adjusted start times are:

7: 00 a.m. PT — Men’s 20k Race Walk

7:01 a.m. PT — Women’s 20k Race Walk



(1/2) — USATF (@usatf) June 22, 2021

The following events of US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 have been affected:

Events of Day 9 (June 26)

Men's 20km racewalk Final New Time: 7a.m.

Women's 20km racewalk Final New Time: 7.01 a.m.

7.01 a.m. Women's 10,000m Final New Time: 10:00 a.m

Events of Day 10 (June 27)

Men's 5000m Final New Time : 10 a.m

Men's High Jump Final New Time : 1:15 p.m

: 1:15 p.m Men's Long Jump Final New Time : 3:45 p.m

: 3:45 p.m Women's 400m Hurdles Final New Time : 4.18 p.m

: 4.18 p.m Women's 800m Final New Time : 4.30 p.m

: 4.30 p.m Men's 1500m Final New Time : 4.40 p.m

: 4.40 p.m Men's 200 m Final New Time: 4.52 p.m.

(All times are in Pacific Time. These times too are not final and are subject to change.)

