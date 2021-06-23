US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Day 7 Predictions: Emma Coburn, Raven Saunders could be on their way to Tokyo

After a two-day gap, the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 trials will resume on June 24. The trials are being held at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The first four days of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 (day 5 and day 6 being the rest day) saw many top athletes qualify for the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Day 7 has is set to promise more exciting action at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021.

Recap of the finals of Day 4 at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

Chris Nilsen, Sam Kendricks and KC Lightfoot qualified for the men's pole vault on Day 4 at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. They will now be heading to Tokyo next month.

In the men's javelin throw final, Curtis Thompson, Michael Shuey, and Riley Dolezal finished first, second and third respectively. However, all three have failed to qualify for the Tokyo games as their best throws did not meet the Olympic qualification mark which is set at 85m.

Will Claye, Donald Scott and Chris Benard were first, second and third respectively in the men's triple jump at the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021. All three jumpers will now be on their way to the summer games.

Elle Purrier, Cory McGee and Heather MacLean were among the top three in the women's 1500m final and confirmed their participation for the Tokyo games.

In men's 800m Clayton Murphy finished first. Murphy was followed by Isaiah Jewett, who finished second, and Bryce Hoppel finished the race in third place.

Also read: 5 defining moments of Justin Gatlin's career

Elise Cranny, Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider were first, second and third respectively in the women's 5000m. The three runners will now be representing the US in this event at the Summer Games.

The finals of only two events are scheduled for Day 7 of the Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 - the women's shot put and women's 3000m steeplechase.

Predictions for US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Day 7

Defending Olympic shot put champion Michelle Carter is out of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 after she underwent surgery to get a tumor removed from her right ankle.

In Carter's absence, Raven Saunders and Magdalyn Ewen are the two hot favorites to win the women's shot put event.

Saunders participated in Rio Olympics 2016 and had finished fifth with a throw of 19.35m. Ewen's top-honor includes a fourth-place finish at the 2019 world championships in Doha with a throw of 18.93m.

"I'm so excited for these young ladies to have a chance since now there's an extra spot open," Carter said.

In women's steeplechase, Emma Coburn is expected to finish first. Coburn has dominated women's steeplechase for close to a decade now. Coburn is a two-time Olympian.

At the London Olympics she had finished a disappointing eighth. But four years later she won bronze at the Rio Olympics 2016 with a timing of 9:07.63. A year later she clinched gold at the world championships in London with a timing of 9:02.58. Coburn is a firm contender to win her ninth national title and earn a podium finish in Tokyo.

Where can you watch the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021?

NBC Sports Network and NBC will air live coverage every day of the event. NBC’s television coverage will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Also read: 5 female track and field athletes to watch out for

Edited by Diptanil Roy