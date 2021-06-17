US Olympic Trials 2021: 5 female track and field athletes to watch out for

The US Olympic Trials 2021 is set to take place from 18th June to 27th June, where the country's best athletes in track and field will vie with each other to make the Tokyo Olympics next month.

The 24th edition of the US Olympic Trials is set to take place at Hayward Field, University of Oregon. For women, it would be the 22nd time they would participate in the US Olympic Trials, which first welcomed female athletes in 1928.

Nevertheless, the US Olympic Trials are one of the most anticipated events because of America's rich history of producing the finest track and field athletes at the Summer Olympics.

Women's events tend to receive similar attention as men's events at the US Olympic Trials. In recent years, many female athletes have broken into the limelight with their exceptional performances at major international track and field events.

Over the years, many great female Olympians from the US have dominated athletic events at the Olympics after shining at the US Olympic Trials. They include Florence Griffith Joyner, Evelyn Ashford, Wyomia Tyus, Wilma Rudolph, Jennifer Suhr and Stacy Dragila, to name a few.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best female track and field athletes to watch out for at the upcoming US Olympic Trials.

#5 Allyson Felix (400 metres)

Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix is one of the most experienced track and field athletes to compete at the 2021 US Olympic Trials. She is ranked sixth among the US women's 400 metres sprinters and 18th in the world.

Felix will appear in her fifth US Olympic Trials in the 400 metres sprints. The six-time Olympic champion has made it to the US Olympic Team four times since her first appearance in the competition in 2004.

In May 2021, she recorded her fastest time in four years by clocking 50.88 seconds at the USATF Open. Just two weeks later, she improved her timing to 50.66 seconds at the Duval County Challenge in Jacksonville, Florida.

Felix was the silver medallist in 400 metres at the Rio Olympics.

#4 Kendra Harrison (100 metres Hurdles)

Kendra Harrison

Kendra Harrison will be one to watch out for in the women's 100 metres Hurdles at the 2021 US Olympic Trials. She is the world no. 2 women's 100-metre Hurdler, with 1421 points.

Harrison first competed at the US Olympic Trials in 2016 but didn't qualify for the Rio Olympics after finishing sixth in the 100 metres Hurdles event. Two weeks later, she broke into the limelight after shattering the 100 metres Hurdles world record with a timing of 12.20 seconds at the London MullerAnniversary Games.

At the 2019 World Championships, Kendra Harrison won the Silver medal by clocking 12.46 seconds. In April 2021, she ran the 100-metre Hurdles in 12.38 seconds at the Miramar Invitational in Florida, recording her quickest time in two years.

With 2016 Olympic gold medalist Nia Ali withdrawing from the US Olympic Trials this year, Kendra Harrison is the favourite to make the cut for her debut appearance at the Olympics next month.

#3 Sandi Morris (Pole Vault)

Sandi Morris

Sandi Morris is one of the finest pole vaulters in US track and field history. She is currently the country's top female pole vaulter and is ranked no. 3 in the world, with 1392 points.

The 2016 Rio Olympics Silver medalist is one of three women pole vaulters to breach the 5-metre mark. She achieved the feat at the Brussels Diamond League in September 2016, a month after winning her first Olympic medal.

At the 2019 World Championships, Morris clinched the silver medal by leaping a height of 4.90 metres, her second-highest jump since 2018. Her highest jump this season is 4.88 metres, which she achieved at the American Track League 3.

#2 Dalilah Muhammad (400 metres Hurdles)

Dalilah Muhammad

Dalilah Muhammad will make headlines at the US Olympic Trials in the Women's 400 metres Hurdles, as she is the world no.1 athlete in the event and holds the world record holder.

The Rio Olympics gold medalist and world champion was out of action for over a month. She made a comeback in May at the Duval County Challenge, where she ran the 400 metres Hurdles in 55.01 seconds. A week later, she ran the event in 54.50 seconds, her fastest time this season.

Dalilah Muhammad will look to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics and successfully defend her title. However, she will have her task cut out at the US Olympic trials, as she will face tough competition from Sydney McLaughlin and Ashley Spencer, who are likely to make the cut for the Olympics in Japan next month.

#1 Sha'Carri Richardson (100 metres)

Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the rising stars in the women's track and field. The 21-year-old sprinter is the ranked no. 8 in the women's 100-meter world rankings, with 1315 points.

Richardson recorded the sixth-fastest time in the women's 100m by clocking 10.72 seconds at the Miramar Invitational in April 2021. She also held the season's leading record until Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce ran the event in 10.63 seconds.

The American youngster has won every race she has participated in this year, except the Gstaad Diamond League. Sha'Carri Richardson is likely to secure her Olympic spot at the US Olympic Trials, as she is considered one of the strong contenders to win gold in the 100 metres event in Tokyo.

