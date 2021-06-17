Tokyo Olympics 2020: Top Men's event to watch out for at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021

Ever since Usain 'Lightning' Bolt hung his spiked running shoes, the 100m and 200m crowns have been up for grabs. Christian Coleman was the favorite to take over the reins from Bolt in 100m. However, 25-year-old was banned for missing a drug test.

The likes of Justin Gatlin and Trevor Bromell will be the favorites in the 100m event at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field men's trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. The 200m, 400m and 800m, and 110m hurdles will also see some fierce battles through the course of the trials. That said, here are the five events you should keep an eye on in the U.S. Olympic trials 2021.

Shotput Trials for Tokyo Olympics (June 18)

Ryan Crouser, the defending champion, will be the heavy favorite to make up the three-man Tokyo Olympic U.S. team for shotput. But it won't be an easy road for the 6-foot-7 2019 world silver medalist. He will have a tough fight from the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Joe Kovacs who is also a medal contender for the Tokyo Olympics. Both throwers are current U.S. leaders.

While Crouser registered an impressive 23.01m throw this year, Kovacs was close behind with 22.34m. Josh Awotune and Darren Hill will be the two other athletes fighting for a spot on Team USA.

10,000m Trials for Tokyo Olympics (June 18)

With defending champion Mo Farah still trying to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, the race for the new champion is still wide open. Although long-distance running has been majorly synonymous with runners with African roots, Grant Fisher has a chance to break that stereotype.

He is the favorite to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. In February, he clocked an impressive 27:11 in his debut 10,000m race. For perspective, it was the fastest recorded time in the U.S. and No.11 in the world timings.

100m Trials for Tokyo Olympics (June 20)

Trayvon Bromell will headline the 100m trials on June 20. Ever since his return, he has been the frontrunner to carry Usain Bolt's legacy. On June 5, he extended his undefeated 100m winning streak after he clocked a world-leading time of 9.77 at the NACAC New Life Invitational event.

At the Tokyo Olympics, the USA will be the heavy favorites to win gold as the top six men in the world ranking are all Americans. However, with veteran sprinter and 2004 Olympic gold medalist Justin Gatlin also eyeing his last hurrah at the Olympics, fireworks are certain to happen in Oregon.

800m Trials for Tokyo Olympics (June 21)

With defending champion David Rudisha set to miss the Tokyo Olympics due to injury, reigning world champion Donavan Brazier has set sights on the 800m title.

The US record-holder has not competed much compared to some of his challengers, but his most recent 1:45.09 win at the Portland Track Festival in May is a clear indication he is returning to form.

200m Trials for Tokyo Olympics (June 27)

Noah Lyles, the 2019 world champion, is likely to grab the top spot at the U.S. trials. He is also being dubbed a gold medal contender in July.

On May 9, he recorded his fastest time of the year running 19.90 to win the USATF Golden Games at Mt. SAC. Kenny Bednarek and Terrance Laird will be the other two runners to keep an eye on.

