Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021: When and where to watch, live streaming details

The Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021 will kick off on June 10 in Florence, Italy, with world record holders Joshua Cheptegei and Sifan Hassan leading the field. The star-studded lineup will also feature Diamond League champions Dina Asher-Smith and Tom Walsh among several other top stars.

Joshua Cheptegei, the Ugandan long-distance runner, will be making his first Diamond League appearance of the 2021 season at the Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021. He will compete alongside Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Mohamed Katir. The latter won 5000m at Gateshead with a personal best while Ingebrigtsen scored valuable early points when he coasted to a 1500m win at the same event.

The dream continues, not the result I wanted, but happy for the win!! Looking forward to the next races. #silverbackdreams 🦍



Special thanks to @stewy_mac3 & @richarddouma for setting the pace 💪 pic.twitter.com/QKBgYBV3iG — Joshua Cheptegei 🇺🇬🇺🇬 🥇🥇 (@joshuacheptege1) May 20, 2021

The Diamond League will be held at Stadio Luigi Ridolfi in Florence as Rome’s Stadio Olimpico will be hosting the Euro Championships in football.

Italian fans will be eager to cheer on the local favorite in the men's high jump — Gianmarco Tamberi, who will be up against three-time Diamond League winner Mutaz Essa Barshim and Ilya Ivanyuk. The latter triumphed in Doha earlier this month.

The Diamond League 2021, which comprises 14 competitions, commenced in Gateshead on May 23. The final will be held in Zurich on September 8 and 9.

Hello #DiamondLeague week 🤩💎



This is your three day countdown to #FlorenceDL 🇮🇹@goldengala_roma — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) June 7, 2021

Live-streaming details & where to watch Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021

The Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021 can be watched LIVE on the following channels.

Sky Sports (https://www.sky.com/watch/title/series/5f63de9f-fd36-41d7-953f-465dfd3642c9) Wanda Diamond League Youtube / Facebook (https://www.youtube.com/c/diamondleague/featured) NBC Sports (https://www.nbcsports.com/live) BBC Sports (https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m000wvm1)

When to watch Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021

Event times at the Rome/Florence Diamond League 2021 are given below.

Women:

Discus Throw: 18:45 local time (22:15 IST)

Pole Vault: 19:30 local time (23:00 IST)

400m Hurdles: 20:03 local time (23:33 IST)

100m Hurdles: 20:42 local time (00:12 IST)

Long Jump: 20:50 local time (00:20 IST)

1500m: 21:05 local time (00:35 IST)

200m: 21:15 local time (00:45 IST)

Men:

Shot Put: 19:45 local time (23:15 IST)

High Jump Men: 20:10 local time (23:40 IST)

400m: 20:13 local time (23:43 IST)

3000m Steeplechase: 20:20 local time (23:50 IST)

110m Hurdles: 20:55 local time (00:25 IST)

5000m: 21:23 local time (00:53 IST)

Men: 21:48 local time (01:18 IST)

