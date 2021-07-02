Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson fails dope test, could miss Tokyo Olympics 2020

Ace American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson tested positive for marijuana and is set to potentially miss out on her first Olympic appearance in Tokyo.

The sprinter made headlines for her fiery appearance at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team Trials, qualifying for the quadrennial event with an impressive time of 10.86 seconds. However, she now faces a potential four-week suspension and further investigation into the use of a banned substance by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

In a likely response to the news report, Sha'Carri Richardson sent out a tweet on Thursday, June 1, which simply read, "I am human."

Although she is yet to officially address reports of her failed doping test, the 21-year-old has reportedly withdrawn from competing at the Diamond League, which is to be held in Stockholm on Sunday.

Sha'Carri Richardson's participation at the Tokyo Olympics 2020

With the Tokyo Olympics scheduled to begin on July 23, the potential four-week ban could extend well into the event. While the 100m event will take place within the duration of her suspension, the sprinter could still be eligible to participate in the 4x100 meters relay, which is scheduled to take place on August 5.

It remains to be seen whether the young speedster will still be able to compete on the grandest stage.

Sha'Carri Richardson's achievements

Sha'Carri Richardson has an impressive track record so far into her young career. In April this year, she ran a personal best time of 10.72 seconds, which is also the sixth-fastest time in the history of the women's 100m event.

Richardson's dominance in track and field events began in 2019. At the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, she broke both the world Under-20 100m and 200m records with timings of 10.75 seconds and 22.17 seconds respectively.

During an interview with NBC Sports, moments after her qualifying run at Hayward Field Stadium, Sha'Carri Richardson expressed gratitude toward her family. She also stated that she was grieving the loss of her biological mother who had passed away just a week prior:

"My family has kept me grounded. This year has been crazy or me. Going from, just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here. I'm still here. Last week finding out my biological mother passed way and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here and still making sure to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud."

