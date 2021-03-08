Srinu, Sudha crowned champions in New Delhi Marathon, miss Tokyo Olympics qualification

Srinu Bugatha and Sudha Singh bagged the men's and women's titles respectively at the sixth edition of the New Delhi Marathon on Sunday, but missed out on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

Srinu, who trains at the Army Institute of Sports in Pune, bagged the top honors with an impressive timing of 2 hours 14 minutes and 59 seconds. It was, however, short of the Tokyo Olympic qualifying mark of 2 hours 11 minutes and 30 seconds.

Sudha Singh was eyeing a third appearance in Olympic marathon

Veteran Indian 3000m steeplechaser Sudha Singh, who was aiming for a third appearance in marathon at the Olympics, stole the show in the women's event. Sudha, however, failed to breach the Olympic qualifying mark of 2 hours 30 minutes after clocking 2 hours 43 minutes and 41 seconds in the event.

Sudha is best known for her 2010 Asian Games performance, where she walked away with the coveted gold medal. She has appeared in two Olympics, three Asian Games, two World Championships, and four Asian Championships.

2018 Asian Games silver medallist Sudha also held a national record in the 3000m steeplechase until it was beaten by Lalita Babbar.

Nitendra Singh Rawat clocked 2 hours 18 minutes and 54 seconds to win the silver medal in the men's elite division. Rashpal Singh bagged the bronze with a timing of 2 hours 18 minutes and 57 seconds.

In the women's elite category, Jyoti Gawte (2 hours 58 minutes and 23 seconds) and Jigmet Dolma (3 hours 4 minutes and 52 seconds) won silver and bronze medals respectively.

Last year, Rashpal Singh and Jyoti Gawte had claimed the respective men's and women's titles. While Singh clocked 2 hours 23 minutes and 29 seconds, Gawte finished in 2 hours 50 minutes 37 seconds.