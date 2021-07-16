State-wise split: Where do India's track and field athletes for the Tokyo Olympics come from?

The Tokyo Olympics are only a week away. Indian athletes who have been training at different venues across the globe have begun departing for the Japanese capital.
With a total strength of 119 athletes, this year's Olympic games will see the strongest contingent that India has ever sent for the Summer Games. Due to this strong contingent, India will be hoping to secure a double-digit figure in the medal tally and accomplish its best finish ever. Some of the biggest prospective medal contenders for India will be contesting sports such as shooting, wrestling, badminton and archery.
Apart from these sports, India's athletics team also looks strong and boasts some incredibly talented individuals. These athletes have also proven their mettle at global competitions over the past few years. While they might not be the favorites to win big at the Tokyo Olympics, they'll still be expected to put their best foot forward and push to better their personal and national records.
In this article, we take a look at India's track and field athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and which Indian states they come from.
The Indian track & field team for the Tokyo Olympics
Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw - Haryana
Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Kerala
Jabir M Palliayli - 400m Hurdles - Kerala
Tejinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put - Punjab
Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - Uttar Pradesh
Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw - Punjab
Dutee Chand - Women's 100m and 200m - Odisha
Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km race walk - Uttar Pradesh
Bhawana Jat - Women's 20km race walk - Rajasthan
Muhammad Anas Yahiya - Men's 4x400m relay - Kerala
Noah Nirmal Tom - Men's 4x400m relay - Kerala
Amoj Jacob - Men's 4x400m relay - Delhi
Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay - Tamil Nadu
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Maharashtra
Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw - Uttar Pradesh
Seema Punia - Women's Discus Throw - Haryana
Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk - Haryana
Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk - Haryana
Irfan Kolothum Thodi - Men's 20 km Race Walk - Kerala
Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk - Punjab
Sarthak Bhambri - 4x400m mixed relay - Delhi
Alex Antony - 4x400m mixed relay - Kerala
Revathi Veeramani - 4x400m mixed relay - Tamil Nadu
Subha Venkatesan - 4x400m mixed relay - Tamil Nadu
Dhanlakshmi Sekhar - 4x400m mixed relay - Tamil Nadu
The Indian contingent will be in action from the 30th of July, when the athletics events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 commence.
