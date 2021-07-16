State-wise split: Where do India's track and field athletes for the Tokyo Olympics come from?

The Tokyo Olympics are only a week away. Indian athletes who have been training at different venues across the globe have begun departing for the Japanese capital.

With a total strength of 119 athletes, this year's Olympic games will see the strongest contingent that India has ever sent for the Summer Games. Due to this strong contingent, India will be hoping to secure a double-digit figure in the medal tally and accomplish its best finish ever. Some of the biggest prospective medal contenders for India will be contesting sports such as shooting, wrestling, badminton and archery.

"There will be 67 male athletes and 52 female athletes. We are fighting for 85 medal events," IOA president Narinder Batra confirmed #TeamIndia #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/SKTCFCFrt4 — India Today Sports (@ITGDsports) July 13, 2021

Apart from these sports, India's athletics team also looks strong and boasts some incredibly talented individuals. These athletes have also proven their mettle at global competitions over the past few years. While they might not be the favorites to win big at the Tokyo Olympics, they'll still be expected to put their best foot forward and push to better their personal and national records.

In this article, we take a look at India's track and field athletes for the Tokyo Olympics and which Indian states they come from.

The Indian track & field team for the Tokyo Olympics

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw - Haryana

Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Kerala

Jabir M Palliayli - 400m Hurdles - Kerala

Tejinderpal Singh Toor - Men's Shot Put - Punjab

Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw - Uttar Pradesh

Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw - Punjab

Dutee Chand - Women's 100m and 200m - Odisha

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20km race walk - Uttar Pradesh

Bhawana Jat - Women's 20km race walk - Rajasthan

Muhammad Anas Yahiya - Men's 4x400m relay - Kerala

Noah Nirmal Tom - Men's 4x400m relay - Kerala

Amoj Jacob - Men's 4x400m relay - Delhi

Arokia Rajiv - Men's 4x400m relay - Tamil Nadu

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase - Maharashtra

Annu Rani - Women's Javelin Throw - Uttar Pradesh

Seema Punia - Women's Discus Throw - Haryana

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20km Race Walk - Haryana

Rahul Rohilla - Men's 20km Race Walk - Haryana

Irfan Kolothum Thodi - Men's 20 km Race Walk - Kerala

Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk - Punjab

Sarthak Bhambri - 4x400m mixed relay - Delhi

Alex Antony - 4x400m mixed relay - Kerala

Revathi Veeramani - 4x400m mixed relay - Tamil Nadu

Subha Venkatesan - 4x400m mixed relay - Tamil Nadu

Dhanlakshmi Sekhar - 4x400m mixed relay - Tamil Nadu

The Indian contingent will be in action from the 30th of July, when the athletics events at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 commence.

