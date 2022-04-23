Sumit More, Sharmila Kadam top in Jitthon 10-km distance run in Mumbai

Sumit More and Sharmila Kadam raced to glory over the 10K distance among men and women, respectively, at the JITTHON 10K in Mumbai recently.

More and Kadam emerged winners in the age category of 18 to 35, the feature race of JITTHON 10K. The race was flagged off from the Jamnabai Nasrsee school ground in Mumbai.

The event was organized by the Juhu chapter of The Jain International Trade Organization (JITO) to promote the cause of "Ahinsa" and compassionate living. The one-day meet saw a total of around 1800 runners taking part in the three events. YouTooCanRun handled the race management.

The occasion was also used by organizers to donate Rs 3.51 lakh to the Jito Educational and Medical Trust towards the setting up of a Cancer Cure hospital in Thane.

Sumit More clocks 36 minutes and 39 seconds to reign supreme

More, a recent graduate and resident of Worli’s BDD Chawl, trains at Worli Run Club, and practices for two hours daily under coach Krunal Keluskar. He clocked a time of 36.39, followed by Jayendra Raut and Raj Maurya. More said he could have finished faster, but with second-placed Raut not pushing him, he did not want to push too hard in the highly humid conditions.

Sharmila Kadam won in 45.56, followed by Megha Shetty and Vidita Mungi, respectively. Sharmila stays in Vashind and practices at the JSW Sports Academy. Sharmila also felt she could have finished much faster but paced herself and did not push hard to avoid injury in the humid conditions.

In addition to the prize money, the winners were gifted Brooke’s running shoes and Titan Traq watches.

Results

Jitthon Juhu 10K Male

16 to 35 years: Sumit More 0:36:39; Jayendra Raut 0:41:24; Raj Maurya 0:43:57.

36 to 55 years: Sunil Shivane 0:38:20; Pawan Prajapati 0:40:39; Joison Prashanth 0:43:57

56 & Above: Alex Coelho 0:53:12; Mahesh Mhatre 0:57:03; Anil Nair 0:57:29

10K Female

16 to 35 years: Sharmila Santosh Kadam 0:45:56; Megha Shetty 0:54:17; Vidita Mungi 0:54:19

36 to 55 years: Vaishali Garg 0:49:09; Dr Indu Tandon 0:49:25; Laxmi Jha 0:49:49

56 & Above: Christine Saldanha 1:07:01; Mandakini Sawant 1:09:19; Hema Vaswani 1:09:58

5K Male

16 to 35 years: Ankush Patil 0:17:20; Pravin Nikam 0:18:00; Sunny Santosh Singh 0:18:04

36 to 55 years: Deepak Gada 0:24:29; Vinit Bedekar 0:25:07; Abhishek Saluja 0:25:17

56 & Above: Surendra Bhat 0:37:48; Sunil Kyal 0:38:12; Naveen Kanchan 0:40:10

5K Female

12 to 35 years: Khushboo Baghel 0:21:48; Rupa Jaiswar 0:23:05; Aakansha Nair 0:30:42

36 to 55 years: Minaj Nadaf 0:24:55; Bhaswati Patnaik 0:28:56; Jinal Rathore 0:32:38

56 & Above: Sangeeta Bhat 0:42:20; Usha Jaiswal 0:42:53; Ranju Dudhoria 0:44:31.

