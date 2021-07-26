Throwback: When Anju Bobby George's World Athletics silver was upgraded to gold after Russian doping scandal

Doping has always been considered a cardinal sin for athletes competing at the top level. Governing bodies in sports like the IOC have always condemned it. They have introduced harsh penalties for those engaging in doping and set up institutions like the WADA to prevent and prohibit the use of steroids to enhance an athlete's performance.

Yet, doping has been prevalent among athletes and some cases have rocked the sporting world. Ben Johnson was stripped off his 100m gold medal during the 1988 Olympics after he was found to have used stanozolol - a prohibited steroid. Similary, Bahraini athlete Rashid Ramzi's 1500m gold at the 2008 Olympics was stripped off after he tested positive for EPO, a blood-boosting drug. More recently, Russia was banned from competing at the Olympics after many athletes were found to have used steroids to enhance their performance.

Doping scandal led to Anju Bobby George's medal upgrade

In 2005, Anju Bobby George won silver at the IAAF World Athletics Final in Monte Carlo. She managed a 6.75m jump which was second-best to Tatyana Kotova's 6.83m.

Nine years later, Kotova was disqualified for a year after her sample was re-tested and found positive for steroids. Her gold medal won at Monte Carlo was handed to George.

Tatyana Kotova was proven to have used steroids during the World Championships in Helsinki in 2005, where she won silver. At this event, Anju Bobby George finished fifth. This was upgraded to a fourth place finish.

As the years have progressed, testing and storage methods have improved. This gives the athletes less room to indulge in doping. Regular checks and policies like the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act have been implemented to discourage athletes from using drugs and steroids.

At the Olympics 2021, the WADA will collect close to 5000 samples that will be tested for doping. In the latest development, Hou Zhihui's sample has been collected to test for doping. Zhihui won the gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting event where India's Mirabai Chanu won silver. This has sparked rumors that Chanu's silver could be upgraded to gold. However, it is highly unlikely that the Chinese would have used unfair means to compete.

Hi @BoriaMajumdar keep up the great work at Tokyo. Just wanted to understand why is this making news? Medal winners at the #OLYMPICS are almost always tested. That is routine. Why is this different? https://t.co/R4kVasxcVQ — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 26, 2021

