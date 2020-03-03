Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC optimistic of Summer Games success despite Coronavirus epidemic

IOC president Thomas Bach

What’s the story?

The president of the International Olympic Committee Executive Board reassured on Tuesday that the Tokyo Olympics 2020 would continue as per schedule despite the Covid-19 Coronavirus flare-up.

In case you did not know.

Numerous sporting events across the world have been called off or postponed in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, which has killed a large number of people in China and has spread to many countries, including Japan. Increasing doubts and concerns were expressed on a global platform regarding the conduct of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Heart of the matter.

Thomas Bach, the head of the IOC called for a board meeting on Tuesday to talk about the growing dangers of the coronavirus. He said

"We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The board further added in the statement,

"The International Olympic Committee Executive Board today expressed its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.”

The organizers of the 2020 Tokyo games and the IOC have said a number of times that the July 24 to August 9 Games proceed without any changes. The Olympic body is reluctant to talk about any other alternate course of action such as postponement or cancellation, knowing that it would cause immense uncertainty regarding the games.

What’s next?

A joint task force, which had been set up in the middle of February consisting of the IOC board, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics, the city, government and the WHO will help tackle the Coronavirus prior to the Olympic Games.

In addition, the Tokyo Games organizers are due to furnish a report to the IOC executive board on Wednesday via video conference in which Bach will conduct a press conference and later discuss the Games.