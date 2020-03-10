Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shivpal Singh qualifies for Javelin Throw at Summer Games

Shivpal Singh qualifies for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

India’s Javelin throw star Shivpal Singh has qualified for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020 with a throw of 85.47 meters (Qualification Standard: 85 meters) at the Athletics Central North West (ACNW, local athletics meet in South Africa) event held in Potchefstroom.

Shivpal Singh took some time to get into his stride with none of his first three throws crossing the 80-meter mark but he found his rhythm with the 4th throw when he hurled the javelin to a distance of 81.50 meters.

Eventually, with his 5th round throw, the 2019 Asian Championships silver medalist threw a brilliant 85.47 meters to seal his 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth along with Neeraj Chopra who too had qualified in Potchefstroom with a throw of 87.86 meters in January earlier this year.

With this, Shivpal becomes 9th Indian athlete to qualify in Track and Field event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2nd Javelin Thrower.

Annu Rani fell short of the Qualifying Standard for Tokyo Olympics by 2.85 meters in the same meet

In the same meet, Arshdeep Singh of India finished 3rd with a throw of 75.02 meters. In the women’s Javelin event at the same meet, National Record holder Annu Singh of India also finished 1st with a throw of 61.15 meters. Although she fell short of the qualifying standard mark of 64 meters for automatic qualification at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, this is a pretty good season opener for her.

Although Shivpal has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 the road ahead is not easy for him. He has historically been a ‘one-match wonder’ and has been quite inconsistent with his performances in the past. He has to work in tandem with the National Record holder Neeraj Chopra and work on his consistency. He also needs to work on his fitness as his career has been plagued with injuries.

Hopefully, he gets rid of all his menaces in time and converts this quota into something historic at the 2020 Olympic Games.