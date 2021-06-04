Tokyo Olympics 2021: Neeraj Chopra's training-cum-competition stint in Europe delayed

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was set to return to international competition after over a year. The youngster was originally set to travel to France on Monday. However, it seems like he will have to wait for a few more days as he is yet to receive an authorization letter from the European nation.

A statement was released by the Sports Authority of India on Wednesday. Here is an excerpt:

"Neeraj Chopra’s travel plan to France has been delayed by few days as India is currently placed as a high-risk country with COVID-19 infection and thus a person traveling to France requires an internal authorization letter (Laissez-passer) issued by French Interior Ministry to travel. Even though Neeraj and his team got their visa on Friday, he is yet to get the above-mentioned authorization letter."

SAI officials are in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA is further pursuing the matter with the Indian Embassy situated in Paris.

An AFI source told PTI that Neeraj may now be leaving on Thursday.

23-year-old Neeraj Chopra secured a quota for the Tokyo Olympics last year. A throw of 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meet in South Africa was sufficient to hand him the berth.

The Commonwealth and Asian Games champion is one of India's brightest medal hopefuls and will be looking to make his mark in his maiden Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra's training plans for the Tokyo Olympics

Chopra will first leave for France for a training stint before traveling to Sweden to take part in a few top-class events. The star javelin thrower will also take part in meets in the Czech Republic, Spain, Finland, London, and Switzerland.

Physiotherapist Isaan Marwaha and biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz will give Neeraj Chopra company during his entire European stint.

After struggling with injuries for some time, Neeraj will be looking to come out all guns blazing in these meets. They are set to serve as a good preparation for the mega event in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra also attended the Official Team India kit unveiling event on June 3.

