Tokyo Olympics 2021: Who will clicnh women's javelin gold medal?

Like their male counterparts, women’s javelin will also grab eyeballs at the Tokyo Olympics. Introduced at the 1928 Games, women’s javelin has been dominated by European countries. Barring anything short of a miracle, that trend is set to continue in the upcoming edition of the quadrennial event.

The women’s javelin qualifying rounds are scheduled for August 3, with the final to be held on August 6 and the medal ceremony following a day later. So far, 14 athletes have booked their spots at the Tokyo Olympics, with 18 more slots left to fill. The final 32 will be known once the World Athletics ranking list is out next month.

We take a look at Tokyo Olympic medal prospects in women's javelin:

Kelsey-Lee Barber - Australia

Kelsey-Lee Barber celebrates after winning gold in 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships

Unable to deliver at the highest level due to a back injury, Australian Kelsey-Lee Barber will aim to make it count at the Tokyo Olympics. The 29-year-old suffered a back injury which led to her finishing 28th in the Rio Games qualifier, but is expected to go full throttle this time.

Kelsey-Lee has been in the headlines in recent years, with a 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medal (63.89m) and 2019 World Championships gold (66.56m). Her personal best is 67.70s, which she achieved in 2019. However, 2021 hasn’t been a fruitful year for Kelsey-Lee as she could manage only 61.09m at the Nationals but one should not write her off based on her current form.

Liu Shiying - China

Liu Shiying could make history for China at the Tokyo Olympics

China has never won an Olympic gold medal in women’s javelin but Liu Shiying could be the one to break the deadlock at the Tokyo Olympics. The 2012 junior Asian champion and 2015 Asian champion went through a slump for a while before reigniting herself on the continental stage by winning a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Games with a throw of 66.09m.

The 27-year-old finished second at the 2019 World Championships before achieving her personal best of 67.29m at the Nationals the following year. Shiying did compete in 2021 after the onset of the pandemic, throwing at a distance of 64.56m.

Maria Andrejczyk - Poland

Maria Andrejczyk has breached the 70m-mark in 2021

The youngest of the pack, Maria Andrejczyk has been in top form and is touted as one of the medal prospects at the Tokyo Olympics. A 2015 European junior champion, the Polish star threw her personal best of 71.40m this year and looks in good nick. Her time also set a national record and the third-best result in history.

Sara Kolak - Croatia

Sara Kolak to defend her title at Tokyo Olympics

The Rio Games gold medallist will be looking to defend her title at the Tokyo Olympics. A regular podium presence at the continental level, the Croatian has been consistent in hitting the 65m-mark until her performance dipped the last two years. Kolak threw 62.68m (2020) and 60.04m (2021) while her personal best has been 68.43m, set in 2017 – a Croatian record.

Barbora Spotakova - Czech Republic

Barbora Špotáková will aim to add her fourth Olympic medal in Tokyo

At 39, Barbora Špotáková is the queen of women’s javelin. A two-time Olympic champion and three-time world champion, Špotáková is also the current world record holder with a throw of 72.28m. She also won an Olympic bronze at the Rio Games.

Although, Špotáková’s participation at the Tokyo Olympics is not yet official, it is likely that the Czech will aim for her fourth Olympic medal in two months' time. She is also a five-time gold medal winner in the Diamond League.

Time will tell whether javelin queen Barbora Spotakova will participate or not, but the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo is likely to witness history if she does.

