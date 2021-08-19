The civil servant and sportsperson: Ekta Bhyan aiming for gold at 2021 Paralympic Games

Reigning Asian Para Games gold medallist Ekta Bhyan met with an accident that changed the course of her life when she was 18. But the Haryana native didn't let the setback get in her way. Instead, she went on to forge a highly successful sporting career.

Ekya Bhyan will now be aiming for the 2021 Paralympics gold medal at the club throw event. The 36-year-old who drew her inspiration from fellow paralympian Amit Saroha today empowers millions of athletes.

Ekta Bhyan's accident and introduction to sports

Ekta Bhyan hails from Haryana, India's sporting powerhouse state. In 2003, a road accident left her with a severely damaged spinal cord. The incident completely paralyzed her lower body and affected her upper body as well.

She was preparing for her pre-medical exam at the time and went on to complete her education after the accident. In 2011, she cleared the civil services exam and was appointed as an Assistant Employment Officer.

Ekta Bhyan's civil service qualification played a key role in giving birth to a champion athlete. Some of her interviews were published in newspapers and one of them circulated on social media. That's when her current coach Amit Saroha came to know of her story and approached her about competing in para sports.

Taking it on as a challenge, she embarked on a life-changing experience of becoming a top-class athlete.

Today, Ekta Bhyan competes in club and discus throw events while juggling her roles as a civil servant and sportswoman.

Ekta Bhyan's achievements

Asian Para Games

Gold - 2018 (Club throw)

IPC Grand Prix

Gold - 2018 (Club throw)

Bronze - 2018 (Discus throw)

Silver - 2016 (Club throw)

National Para Athletics Championships

Gold - 2018 (Club throw)

Gold - 2018 (Discus throw)

Gold - 2017 (Club throw)

Gold - 2017 (Discus throw)

Gold - 2016 (Club throw)

Bronze - 2016 (Discus throw)

Ekta Bhyan aims for change, and a Paralympics gold

Ekta Bhyan wants to help disabled people overcome mental barriers by developing a diverse and inclusive approach in sports. She aims to encourage the physically impaired and introduce them to mainstream events.

Speaking to the Indiatimes, Ekta Bhyan said:

"Initially, we did not get this much attention, but now we are and that's a good thing. Be it from the media or the government, we are getting help. I also want to help out those who are specially abled and want to take up this sport. Especially the girls. Many people I have met tell me that after meeting me they were inspired and it feels good to hear that."

The COVID-19 lockdown gave Ekta Bhyan time to train, and her optimistic approach will be her biggest weapon heading into the Paralympic Games. She will be aiming for a gold medal in the women's club throw F51 event on September 3.

