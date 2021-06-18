US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Predictions: Who will be the winners on Day 1?

US Olympic Track and Field Trials are events conducted every four years to select the athletes who will have the honor of representing the United States of America at the Olympic Games. Due to their reputation of producing world-class athletes in track and field events, the competition at the Trials is cutthroat and the event is considered amongst the best track and field meets in the world.

For the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 are being held at the newly renovated Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. This will be the fourth consecutive time that TrackTown USA, the organization that operates events at Hayward, has hosted the Trials. The US Olympic Trials will take place from June 18 to 27, with rest days on June 22 and 23.

Also read: All You Need to Know About Hayward Field - Venue of US Olympic Track and Field trials 2021

Only the top three finishers in each event will represent the US in Tokyo as long as they have met their event’s qualifying standard, as set by World Athletics.

What are the finals on Day 1 of US Olympic Track and Field Trials?

The first day of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials will host as many as 13 events, ranging from qualifying to finals. The two disciplines that have their finals on June 18 itself are Men's Shot Put and Men's 10,000m.

Predictions for US Olympic Track and Field Trials Day 1

As mentioned above, the first day of the trials will have the finals of Men's Shot put and Men's 10,000m.

We can expect Ryan Crouser to win the Men's Shot Put final on Day 1 of the US Olympic Track and Field Trials. He won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympic games with a throw of 22.52m. In 2019 he cliched silver at the world championships with his throw crossing the 22.90m mark.

Ryan Crouser is currently the world’s second-ranked thrower. In May, he threw 23.01 meters, the fourth-best throw of all-time. It was just 11 centimeters short of a world record set 31 years ago.

In the Men's 10,000m final, Grant Fisher is expected to come first. Fisher has been in the best form amongst the American long distance runners in 2021.

In February, the 24-year-old Canadian-born American distance runner clocked 27:11 at the Bowerman Track Club on his 10,000-meter debut. The performance put him at No. 5 on the US all-time list. He is also the US leader in 5000m with a timing of 13:02.

Where can you watch the US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021?

NBC Sports Network and NBC will air live coverage every day of the event. NBC’s television coverage will be streamed on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Also read: US Olympic Trials 2021: 5 female track and field athletes to watch out for

Edited by Diptanil Roy