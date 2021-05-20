US Olympic track legend Lee Evans passes away at 74

American sprinter Lee Evans, who won two gold medals at the 1968 Olympics, has passed away at the age of 74, the USA Track and Field said on Wednesday. No cause of death was revealed by the governing body.

Evans' family had launched a fundraising campaign to bring him back home from Nigeria to receive medical care after he suffered a stroke, reported the San Jose Mercury News. Evans, according to the news outlet, allegedly collapsed at his friend's dinner party last week.

BREAKING NEWS: Olympic gold medalist, world record holder, USATF Hall of Famer and human rights activist Lee Evans died Wednesday at age 74. pic.twitter.com/rngsfNbW90 — USATF (@usatf) May 19, 2021

Lee Evans, an influential leader in the Black Power movement, established himself as an elite athlete at a very young age. He won as many as five U.S. titles in his pet event - 400m, and held the distinction of being a member of both the USATF and U.S. Olympic halls of fame. His brilliance at the Mexico Olympics thrust him into the global spotlight as a new track-and-field champion.

Lee Evans during 4x400 relay team event at the Mexico Olympics.

He made a seismic breakthrough to finish the 400m sprint final in 43.86 seconds, en route to gold at his maiden Olympics. Evans then anchored US 4x400 relay team to a world record timing of 2 minutes, 56.16 seconds.

🙏🏾It is with profound sadness that I learned of passing of 2-time Olympic Champion & founding “Olympic Project For Human Rights “ member/advocate (2nd from left) LEE EVANS. His legacy of contributions to sports & the struggle for social justice is indelible and enduring-R.I.P.🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FEFAR1JMap — Dr Harry Edwards (@drharryedwards) May 19, 2021

Lee Evans: A prominent activist in the Black Power movement

Evans' 400m victory came shortly after his team's 'Black Power' movement. Evans, in his media interactions, said an official also warned him against showing solidarity with the movement.

Despite the warning, Lee Evans wore a black beret to show support for the Black Panther Party and other civil rights institutions. He also threatened to boycott the Olympics as a mark of protest against racial injustice.

Lee Evans and teammates seen raising fists in support of Black Panther Party during Mexico Olympics.

The protests have since inspired a rising tide of activism against racism in the US. The Black Power protest in Mexico City came to be known as one of the most influential protests in the history of the Olympic movement. In recent times, several Olympic athletes have taken the lead in amplifying protests against racism and police brutality.

However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will restrict any kind of 'demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda' at Olympic venues during the Tokyo Olympics.

After he quit running competitively, Evans moved to Africa, where he worked for the United Nations, in addition to coaching national teams in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.