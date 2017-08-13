USA's Allyson Felix overtakes Usain Bolt to break all-time World Championship Record

Felix broke the all-time record for most medals in the IAAF World Championships.

Allyson Felix now holds the record for the most World Championship medals

The last ever race of Usain Bolt's glittering career ended in despair as the Jamaican superstar pulled up just after taking a few strides in the anchor leg of the Men's 4x100m relay final at the IAAF World Championships 2017. The hope of millions of fans around the world were broken on seeing the sight of the greatest ever sprinter of all time falling down.

Another piece of sad news for his fans is that Allyson Felix broke his record and became the athlete with the highest number of medals in the history of the competition. The American has won 15 and is one ahead of Merlene Ottey and Usain Bolt. However, Bolt still leads the race with most golds and is one ahead of Felix with medals in his kitty.

The 31-year-old American sprinter has also won nine Olympic medals including six golds and three silvers. Over half of her medals in the IAAF World Championships have come in relay races, four each in the 4x100 m and 4x400 m relays. She could have also equaled the all time record for most golds in the tournament had she won a gold in the 400 m finals in the ongoing edition of the World Championships, where she lost to her compatriot Phyllis Francis and had to settle for a bronze as she finished 0.16 seconds behind Francis.

However, August 12 turned out to be a golden day for her as she clinched gold in the women's 4x100 m relay race. The team of Aaliyah Brown, Allyson Felix, Morolake Akinosun and Torie Bowie won the race by clocking just 41.82 seconds. They finished 0.20 seconds ahead of second placed Great Britain. She had been grabbing the limelight since her first stint in the tournament as she became the youngest female to win the 200 m gold in the World Championships and it is a title that she defended for another two editions.

Bolt's cramped leg in the men's 4x100 m relay later in the evening ensured that Felix sits at the top of the tally. Both the stalwarts of track and field walked down with polar opposite emotions. Despite the mixed fortunes on the evening, they have set examples for fans and are great role models for young athletes to follow. Felix has not announced her retirement after the tournament though and can look to extend her record in the future.

