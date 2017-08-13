Usain Bolt pays emotional tribute to teammates and fans after disastrous final race at IAAF World Championships
It shows the incredible and wonderful nature of the great man.
Legendary athlete and Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt is considered to be among the greatest sportspersons of all-time and for good reason too. However, his farewell race was one that will be remembered for the most unfortunate of reasons, which made the swansong a living nightmare.
The 11-time World Champion had earlier announced that the current edition in London will be his last and in the 100m final, he finished with a bronze medal, losing to Americans Justin Gatlin and Chris Coleman.
The 4x100m relay was billed as his last-ever race and was set up perfectly for one last Bolt surge but when the moment arrived, disaster struck and the Jamaican could not even finish the race.
Running the anchor leg, he was in third place when he received the baton and looked all set to charge down the track. However, he suffered from cramp and immediately stopped in his tracks, wincing and grimacing in pain. It was a tragic sight for fans, watching the great man struggle as other runners flew by past him.
However, he picked himself up and was given a warm reception by the fans at the stadium as well as his competitors. After the race, he expressed his gratitude towards his teammates in a gracious manner.
It was an incredible gesture by Bolt and shows the wonderful human being that he is. Here are some of the best reactions to his post as well: