Usain Bolt pays emotional tribute to teammates and fans after disastrous final race at IAAF World Championships

It shows the incredible and wonderful nature of the great man.

Bolt with his teammates after the race

Legendary athlete and Jamaican sprint king Usain Bolt is considered to be among the greatest sportspersons of all-time and for good reason too. However, his farewell race was one that will be remembered for the most unfortunate of reasons, which made the swansong a living nightmare.

The 11-time World Champion had earlier announced that the current edition in London will be his last and in the 100m final, he finished with a bronze medal, losing to Americans Justin Gatlin and Chris Coleman.

The 4x100m relay was billed as his last-ever race and was set up perfectly for one last Bolt surge but when the moment arrived, disaster struck and the Jamaican could not even finish the race.

Running the anchor leg, he was in third place when he received the baton and looked all set to charge down the track. However, he suffered from cramp and immediately stopped in his tracks, wincing and grimacing in pain. It was a tragic sight for fans, watching the great man struggle as other runners flew by past him.

However, he picked himself up and was given a warm reception by the fans at the stadium as well as his competitors. After the race, he expressed his gratitude towards his teammates in a gracious manner.

Thank You my peeps. Infinite love for my fans ???????????????? A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Aug 12, 2017 at 4:28pm PDT

It was an incredible gesture by Bolt and shows the wonderful human being that he is. Here are some of the best reactions to his post as well:

YOU ARE A LEGEND, NO MATTER WHAT — Mohammad ALQADI (@ALQadiPAL) August 12, 2017

We love you too. Thank you so much. You made athletics far more exciting to a lot of people. We Jamaicans are proud. — Mars Lord (@_MarsLord) August 12, 2017

Thank you @usainbolt for all the memories you gave. You're the best n ll be remebered the greatest ever???????????????? — Dinesh raj (@ag_dinez) August 12, 2017