Video: Usain Bolt gets injured mid-way through farewell 4x100m race at IAAF World Championships 2017

It was something that no one could have ever imagined.

Usain Bolt is unable to finish his final race as he goes down with an injury. pic.twitter.com/98d9CjcRGc — Sporting News (@sportingnews) August 12, 2017

It is probably the biggest anti-climax in the history of sport as Usain Bolt pulled up in the middle of the anchor leg of his last-ever race, the 4x100m men's relay at the IAAF World Championships in London.

Jamaica were in third place, behind the United States and Great Britain, when Bolt received the baton and fans across the world were all set to see him explode into his giant strides one last time and win the gold medal.

A picture that will be beamed across the globe for years to come

However, what happened was the complete opposite as Bolt suffered from cramp during his run and after hobbling about for a bit, he lay down, grimacing in pain. It was the Great Britain side that clinched a historic gold, breaking the national record, with the US taking the silver.

CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Danny Talbot and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake from GB finished in an incredible timing of 37.47 secs. The United States came in behind them at 37.52 secs, while it was Japan that took bronze.

The British side may have booked a place in history but it was Bolt's tragic fall that was the headline act. It was a heartbreaking sight for viewers around the world as the eight-time Olympic and 11-time World Champion lay on the track.

He rose to his feet and was applauded thoroughly by the crowd at the Olympic Stadium in London. It was a farewell that no one could imagine in their wildest dreams but it does in no way affect the immortal legacy of 'Lightning Bolt' and his historic achievements.

