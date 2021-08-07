Watch: Neeraj Chopra's monstrous gold medal-winning throw of 87.58 meters 

Neeraj Chopra created history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in Olympic athletics. The javelin thrower amazed everyone after displaying one of the best performances by an Indian in a track and field event.

The intent was to be seen on his very first throw, as he recorded a humongous 87.07-meter effort to take the lead among the 12 throwers in the final. He bettered that with another stunning throw that propelled him to the gold medal. Neeraj Chopra recorded a jaw-dropping distance of 87.57 meters in his second attempt to bag a gold medal for India.

Watch: The gold medal-winning throw by Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra dominated the event right from the qualifiers. The Indian had the event won in his first two attempts itself. From there on, Neeraj looked extremely confident as he knew that he was on his way to claim Olympic gold

Johannes Vetter finishes 9th in the final

Johannes Vetter was regarded as one of the favorites to win the gold medal. The German had seven 90-meter throws this year. However, Vetter once again failed to deliver on the biggest stage of them all. The German's best attempt at the event was an 82.52-meter throw - way lower than his personal best of 97.29 meters.

Vetter seemed to be off right from the start. On his second attempt, the German slipped and it looked like he might have injured his foot. After that, there was no coming back for him.

Fans react to Neeraj Chopra's gold medal

The whole of India was ecstatic after Neeraj Chopra's stunning gold medal triumph. The victory was the perfect end to India's glorious Olympic campaign. Fans poured in with messages of appreciation for the javelin thrower on the historic feat that he had achieved.

Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning the first ever #Gold medal for India at @Olympics in Men's Javelin throw. India is proud of you! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6g1rkQio30 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 7, 2021

Remember the Name @Neeraj_chopra1

The Man, the throw and Job Done! pic.twitter.com/uTnQQ3fGxH — SINGH AMANKUMAR (@singhamankumar_) August 7, 2021

Finally National Anthem In Olympic😍

History Created In Tokyo🇮🇳

That Golden Throw Of 87.58M💥

Gold To Our "Confident Gun"👏

Proud Moment For INDIANS💙

HISTORY,ICONIC,MAGICAL🥇🇮🇳

.

Remember The Name

Golden Arm "NEERAJ CHOPRA"💥❤️ Thanks @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/V3mMtjALIh — Meru Bariya (@itz_bariyas) August 7, 2021

Historic moment for India! 🇮🇳



For the first time ever, an Indian has secured a Medal in Athletics in the #Olympics Since over 100 yrs.



Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 your herculean Javelin throw of 87.58M has made our country proud.#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/7rXJ2PsKPu — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) August 7, 2021

The throw that put Neeraj Chopra in the finals of Javelin event at #Olympics! He topped the qualifiers with a 86.65 metre throw! #Javelin #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/oVAf3H7Vpr — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) August 4, 2021

The throw that won India the gold! Look at that "no-look" celebration from Neeraj Chopra. He knew it. He just knew it. Bravo, what a throwpic.twitter.com/Rfu6b8u6g9 — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 7, 2021

WHAT A THROW Neeraj Chopra!!!#javelin

Clinching the gold medal 🥇.

You’ve inspired a whole generation. Congratulations and best wishes for your future 👍#Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/4JFHrEt0uu — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) August 7, 2021

Hats off on that spectacular throw @Neeraj_chopra1! You have made every Indian proud today.

This golden moment will be etched in the history of Olympics forever! #Cheer4India 🇮🇳 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/jg3O8vSPTz — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 7, 2021

🇮🇳 Gold arm throw for Gold Medal Sub NEERAJ CHOPRA #IndianArmy 87.58 Mtrs -

Proud Moment for India for Indian Army and Armed Forces -

Historic victory for the Nation by a Soldier of our #IndianArmy 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NmaGLtaLGw — Lt Gen Gyan Bhushan (@bhushan_gyan) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra qualifies for javelin throw final in first attempt of 86.65m ❤️@iamrajchoco pic.twitter.com/Kil3Uqbpdh — abhijit shaw (@abhijit09529820) August 4, 2021

The throw that won India the gold! Look at that "no-look" celebration from Neeraj Chopra. He knew it. He just knew it. Bravo, what a throwpic.twitter.com/Rfu6b8u6g9 — Sankul Sonawane (@Sankul333) August 7, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy