“We always got you” - Allyson Felix congratulates Simone Biles for her gymnastics comeback at 2023 US Classic

Retired track and field athlete Allyson Felix was over the moon after watching Simone Biles’ mind-blowing comeback at the 2023 US Classic. Felix extended her support to the gymnast after she displayed stunning dominance at the championship on August 5.

Simone Biles, returning from a two-year hiatus, was at her best at the 2023 US Classic. She bagged gold medals in three of the four events that she participated in. Biles stood at the top of the podium in the All-Around, balance beam, and floor routines. She also received a bronze medal in the uneven bars event.

This was Biles' first competitive appearance since the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, where she withdrew from the Team All-Around due to Twisties. Thus, her fans and the sporting fraternity, including Allyson Felix, were ecstatic about her triumphant return.

Expressing her gratefulness for the people who supported her, Simone Biles recently shared an Instagram post, adding a picture of her from the recent championship.

“Tears of joy as I make this comeback, surrounded by the love you’ve shown! thank you for believing in me,” Biles wrote.

Celebrating the gymnast’s comeback, Felix wrote in the comment section:

“We always got you!!!”

Simone Biles and Allyson Felix both left Nike for Athleta

Allyson Felix at World Athletics Championships Oregon22 - Day Nine

Felix and Biles are two of the most dominant athletes of all time in their respective fields. Felix, 37, retired from athletics after the 2022 season. The two Americans have another thing in common; they both left Nike to join GAP-owned women's sports apparel brand, Athleta.

In 2019, Allyson Felix left Nike due to the unfair treatment she received after announcing her pregnancy. The brand allegedly offered her a 70% pay cut due to her pregnancy. As a result, she left the American corporation and signed a deal with Athleta, becoming its first sponsored athlete.

Two years later, Simone Biles made headlines for leaving Nike and signing with Athleta, claiming that the company aligns better with the values she stands for. Biles wrote in an Instagram post:

“As I take my next step in my career, it was super important for me to align myself with a partner who supports me, not just as a gymnast or an athlete, but for the individual that I am and the change I want to create.”

When the gymnast joined Athleta, Allyson Felix supported her via a video shared on Instagram.