What did Nike do to Allyson Felix? Internet ridicules treatment of athlete as Dylan Mulvaney backlash intensifies

Concerns raised by American track and field athlete Allyson Felix have resurfaced online as Nike is facing backlash for recruiting trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote their new women's athleisure.

The controversy began on April 6, 2023, when the 26-year-old star shared a series of "paid promotion" pictures on her Instagram handle where she can be seen wearing a white sports bra and black leggings. Captioning the post, Mulvaney wrote:

"They’re so comfortable and buttery soft, perfect for workouts and everyday wear! #feelyourall #teamnike #nikepartner"

Following this, several Twitter users slammed the brand for collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney, who is also under the conservative radar for promoting "customized" Bud Light beers, which the brewery brand sent her to celebrate her 365 days of being a girl.

Users also slammed Nike, reminding the sportwear label of its ill-treatment of Olympic winner Allyson Felix when she was pregnant.

Nike decreased Allyson Felix's paycheck because she was pregnant

After Dylan Mulvaney was chosen to promote Nike's new sportswear, Twitter users pointed out how Allyson Felix was unhappy with the brand's behavior when she was pregnant.

In an op-ed written for The New York Times in 2019, Allyson Felix revealed that the athlesiure brand has long been unsupportive of pregnant and new mothers. She described how her contract with the brand expired in December 2017 and that she was pregnant when she was negotiating the deal. She further said that Nike decreased her pay by 70 percent and did not fulfill the maternity protections she requested in the contract.

Felix ended up leaving Nike and signing with Athleta, a company that makes clothes for women. She has also started her own lifestyle business called Saysh.

While speaking to Time Magazine in an interview published in July 2021, the 37-year-old athlete revealed that her "stomach dropped" when Nike asked her to participate in a female-empowerment ad while she was negotiating maternity protections with the brand.

"I was like, this is just beyond disrespectful and tone-deaf."

Twitteratis disappointed with Nike's treatment of Allyson Felix's treatment and criticize the brand for signing up Dylan Mulvaney

After Allyson Felix's revelation of Nike's treatment resurfaced online, Twitteratis were furious. Several users called out the brand for not supporting "actual" women and threatened to boycott it. Others just called out the brand for signing Dylan Mulvaney to promote their brand.

Screenshot of a Twitter user slamming Nike for their ill-treatment towards Felix.

SOS-UK-Report @sosReports Woke white liberals are cheering on Nike for hiring Dylan Mulvaney but they’re completely silent over the fact that Nike basically fired a black female brand ambassador for getting pregnant.



In 2018, Nike Brand Ambassador and Model + 10 x Olympic Medalist 🥇Allyson Felix got Woke white liberals are cheering on Nike for hiring Dylan Mulvaney but they’re completely silent over the fact that Nike basically fired a black female brand ambassador for getting pregnant.In 2018, Nike Brand Ambassador and Model + 10 x Olympic Medalist 🥇Allyson Felix got https://t.co/MyGta1tc67

Screenshot of a Twitter user slamming Nike for their ill-treatment towards Felix.

Amber Harding Snyder @TheAmberHarding



Meanwhile... Just a reminder that @Nike forced Allyson Felix and other sponsored female athletes to take a 70% pay cut because they got pregnant.Meanwhile... Just a reminder that @Nike forced Allyson Felix and other sponsored female athletes to take a 70% pay cut because they got pregnant.Meanwhile... https://t.co/M7RUj8Y6te

Screenshot of a Twitter user slamming Nike for their ill-treatment towards Felix.

Screenshot of a Twitter user slamming Nike for their ill-treatment towards Felix.

Screenshot of a Twitter user slamming Nike for their ill-treatment towards Felix.

Dylan Mulvaney has been entangled in several controversies for the past few days. The Awkwardness star was slammed online by conservatives, alongside brewery company Anheuser-Busch, for promoting the Bud Light beer as she is a trans activist.

Singer Kid Rock also shared a video of himself shooting cans of Bud Light placed on a table near a river while protesting against the brand. He said:

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

Kid Rock was joined by country singer Travis Tritt, who also denounced the brand from his tour hospitality rider.

Poll : 0 votes