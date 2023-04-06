"Call someone who cares": Internet reacts as Travis Tritt boycotts Anheuser Busch beers amid Dylan Mulvaney controversy

American country artist Travis Tritt called out brewing company Anheuser Busch after it chose trans activist Dylan Mulvaney to promote its Bud Light beers. On April 6, the 60-year-old star took to his Twitter handle to share that he would be "deleting all Anheuser-Busch products" from his tour hospitality rider.

Travis Tritt @Travistritt I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.

He added that several other artists are boycotting the brand, possibly alluding to singer Kid Rock.

In a follow-up tweet, Travis Tritt shared that he was on a tour in the 90s that was sponsored by Budweiser, but called it a "shame" that it was sold to the Europeans.

Travis Tritt @Travistritt In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90's. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.

However, his words were not appreciated by many Twitter users who slammed the star for boycotting the brand over its inclusivity initiative.

Twitter reactions on Travis Tritt's remark on Anheuser Busch beers

After Travis Tritt's tweet gained traction, the Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed the artist for his hateful words and trolled him by sharing an old picture of him and asking if he was into drag.

Others mocked him for commenting out of nowhere and asked who he was in the first place to share his opinion.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on Tritt's comments on boycotting Anheuser-Busch products.

LiberallyChris 𝒱ℯ𝓇𝒾𝒻𝒾ℯ𝒹 @LiberallyChris Travis Tritt @Travistritt I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. At least half of America just realized that Travis Tritt is still alive. twitter.com/Travistritt/st…

Laura *Libertad* Zepol @laura_zepol

Laura *Libertad* Zepol @laura_zepol

See how stupid this sounds? Just be done with things in silence, bruh. Travis Tritt @Travistritt @TexBet21 Here they are. I am deleting all of Travis Tritt music from rotation and I will no longer attend any of his county fair, trailer park or casino appearances either!See how stupid this sounds? Just be done with things in silence, bruh. twitter.com/travistritt/st…

LiberalNavySeal @LeftyNavySeal Fox: The very definition of bigoted hillbilly White Trash, Travis Tritt is calling for a boycott of Anheuser-Busch and Jack Daniels products, because both have taken steps in support of the LGBTQ community. I think Tritt must really fear Dylan Mulvaney and Ru Paul.

kj martin - What a day @martin_kj



JUST KIDDING!!!



kj martin - What a day @martin_kj



JUST KIDDING!!!



No one has any Travis Tritt music. @Travistritt I am deleting all of Travis Tritt's music from my collection. I know many other people who are doing the same.JUST KIDDING!!!No one has any Travis Tritt music. 😂

Deadhead Mr. Burns @RilkMilk Travis Tritt @Travistritt I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. Travis Tritt has a great discography of country tunes, but turns out he's a hateful old white man too. 🥴 twitter.com/travistritt/st…

Travis Tritt was triggered by Dylan Mulvaney's promotional video

The controversy started when, on April 2, 26-year-old trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney shared a video stating that Bud Light had sent her a personalized can to honor her 365 days as a girl. Dressed as Audrey Hepburn from Breakfast at Tiffany's, Mulvaney said:

“This month I celebrated my 365 days of womanhood and Bud Light sent me possibly the best gift ever — a can with my face on it.”

As per the New York Post, in another video, Mulvaney can be seen drinking the can in her bathtub while promoting the alcohol brand. Mulvaney received severe backlash online for her promotional video.

Travis Tritt's remarks come after Kid Rock made a dramatic video against the brewing company for pushing its 'woke agenda' on people by choosing Mulvaney to be the spokesperson of the brand.

On April 3, the 52-year-old star shared a video online where he can be seen shooting cases of Bud Light beer as a way of boycotting them.

He said in the video:

“Grandpa’s feeling a little frisky today. Let me say something to all of you and be as clear and concise as possible. F–k Bud Light, and f–k Anheuser-Busch."

The star used a semiautomatic rifle to fire the beer cans placed on a table at a distance.

In a statement issued to Fox News, Anheuser-Busch backed its decision to choose Dylan Mulvaney to promote the beverage.

“Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics and passion points."

The statement continued:

“From time to time, we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney. This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”

Born on February 9, 1963, Travis Tritt is a native of Marietta, Georgia. In 1989, he signed a deal with Warner Bros. Records, and between that time and 1999, he produced seven fresh albums as well as a best-hit collection for the company.

He put out three new recordings in the 2000s through Columbia Records and one through the now-defunct Category 5 Records.

