"I only cross drink at parties": Kid Rock and a drag queen's picture goes viral, sparks hilarious reactions amid Bud Light controversy

A viral picture of American singer Kid Rock has sparked hilarious reactions online where he could be seen partying with a drag queen while drinking Bud Light beer.

This comes after the 52-year-old singer shared a video of himself wearing a MAGA hat and firing bullets at Bud Light beer cans lined up on a table near a river in a protest against trans activist Dylan Mulvaney being the spokesperson for Anheuser-Busch.

"Grandpa is feeling a little frisky today. F*** Bud Light and f*** Anheuser-Busch."

After he posted the video, a picture of the singer began circulating on social media platforms like Reddit, Facebook, and Twitter. Kid Rock could be seen drinking a bottle of Bud Light while sitting alongside a drag queen wearing a Coors hat. Several users trolled the singer, who is known for his staunch opinions.

Redditor @slashfromgunsnroses mockinly wrote:

"I only crossdrink at parties"

Internet users call out on Kid Rock's hypocrisy as the singer's 2003 picture with drag queen Wanda goes viral

As per Newsweek, the image of Kid Rock was captured by the global multimedia digital agency World Red Eye. (WRE). A page titled Transformation of Drag on the agency's website features Rock seated next to Wanda, a drag queen, on September 26, 2003, at the now-defunct nightclub Prive in Miami, Florida.

According to WRE, Wanda was a notorious South Beach drag diva who passed away in June 2013. As a tribute, the photograph of Rock and Wanda was republished in August 2013.

After Kid Rock's picture alongside a drag queen drinking Bud Light beer went viral, netizens pointed out the irony of the picture. Several users reacted with customized memes and GIFs and called out the singer for his hypocrisy and his reaction to the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.

Megs @riotgrrrl_meg no one:



kid rock in 2003: working the tip of a bud light beside a drag queen no one: kid rock in 2003: working the tip of a bud light beside a drag queen https://t.co/uPTkAh8nrJ

Blue Crew @AnthonyResists

The internet is forever darling🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 @atensnut Kid Rock and a Drag Queen lolThe internet is forever darling🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 @atensnut Kid Rock and a Drag Queen lol The internet is forever darling🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/j4c4YhaidY

Travis Akers @travisakers Well, if it isn’t @KidRock drinking Bud Light with a drag Queen while wearing a Coors hat. Well, if it isn’t @KidRock drinking Bud Light with a drag Queen while wearing a Coors hat. https://t.co/X6GX1ALQOR

Ben Rieck @alexandernev Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, when Kid Rock was relevant and didn't need to shoot beer cans to prove his manhood Kid Rock chilling with legendary drag queen Wanda in 2003, when Kid Rock was relevant and didn't need to shoot beer cans to prove his manhood https://t.co/H8bZy8tt3R

Country singer Travis Tritt also renounces Bud Light after trans activist Dylan Mulvaney shares her picture with the drink

Kid Rock is not the only person to have renounced the alcohol brand after Dylan Mulvaney posted a video of herself sharing that Bud Light sent a customized set of beer cans with her face to celebrate her 365 days of being a girl.

Travis Tritt @Travistritt I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same. I will be deleting all Anheuser-Busch products from my tour hospitality rider. I know many other artists who are doing the same.

Mulvaney and Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, were also slammed by country singer Travis Tritt, who said that he will be removing all Anheuser-Busch products from his tour hospitality rider. In a follow-up tweet, he shamed the brewery company for being sold to Europeans and becoming "unrecognizable."

While replying to his original tweet about removing Anheuser-Busch products from his tour, he said several other artists are doing the same thing but aren't announcing it publicly in a "fear" of getting canceled.

Travis Tritt @Travistritt In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame. In full disclosure, I was on a tour sponsored by Budweiser in the 90’s. That was when Anheuser-Busch was American owned. A great American company that later sold out to the Europeans and became unrecognizable to the American consumer. Such a shame.

As of this writing, Kid Rock has not responded to the viral picture of himself while drinking Bud Light and sitting alongside drag queen Wanda.

