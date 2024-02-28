Owen Lloyd's disqualification at the ACC Championships has given rise to a lot of reactions from fans. Despite winning the 1650 men's free, Lloyd was disqualified from the competition due to a violation of rules.

The bizarre incident occurred during the 2024 Swimming and Diving Championships. Lloyd touched the wall in 14:37.4 and secured the ACC Championships title. However, his celebration after the win became the reason for his disqualification.

After clinching the title, Lloyd climbed the lane rope to celebrate. However, he fell into runner-up Ross Dant's lane. Due to this, the NC State swimmer incurred a code violation according to article 1.a of the NCAA. The article states that any swimmer interfering with another swimmer during a race will be disqualified.

Due to this, Owen Lloyd was disqualified from the race, and Dant who was supposed to be the runner-up clinched the title. However, Dant showed sportsmanship as he defended his teammate in the post-match interview. He was even committed to giving the winning medal to Lloyd.

Fans, meanwhile, have expressed their dissatisfaction over Lloyd's disqualification from the race on social media. One of the fans wrote:

"We can have men swim against women and say it’s “fair” but this dude celebrates and loses his well earned medal. Pathetic."

Fans also appreciated Dant's gesture after the match when he tried to give Owen Lloyd the winning medal. One of the fans wrote:

"What a class move out of Ross here. Swimming officials must be doing everything they can to keep people from swimming with a rule like this."

Here are some other reactions:

The Wolfpack men including Owen Lloyd dominate in the ACC Championships

The Wolfpack men clinched first position in the five-day competition, gathering 1499.5 points. Notre Dame was 461 points behind the Wolfpack.

Five members of the Wolfpack including Owen Lloyd reached the podium in five of the seven events on the third day of the ACC Championships. It was a dominant display from them at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Lloyd clinched the bronze medal in the 400 IM at 3:43.18. Kyle Ponsler, another member of the Wolfpack, clinched his first ACC title with his best personal time of 3:41.18.

Other winners for the Wolfpack men include Daniel Diehl, Grace Sheble and Keelan Cotter.