World Aquatics Championships 2024 Swimming Medal Tally: United States end at top ahead of China, Australia bag three golds

The swimming discipline of the World Aquatics Championships came to an end on February 18. The yearly championships saw some amazing performances over eight days.

With over thirty countries participating in the swimming discipline, every event was more competitive than ever. The event had many first-time athletes, as well as many new records being set. Canada's 17-year-old swimmer Summer McIntosh produced an incredible performance in the 800m freestyle.

McIntosh ended former 800m Freestyle champion Katie Ledecky's 13-year-old winning streak with a National record performance of 8:11.39. Due to incredible performances by swimmers from the USA, they led the medal tally since the early moments of the championships.

Moreover, the USA finished atop the medal tally with 20 medals under their belt, followed by China's 11 medals which includes 7 golds, 3 silvers, and 1 bronze.

The following is the final medal tally of the World Aquatics Championships 2024

1) United States Of America - 8 Gold, 6 Silver, 6 Bronze: Total- 20

2) China - 7 Gold, 3 Silver, 1 Bronze: Total- 11

3) Australia - 3 Gold, 9 Silver, 4 Bronze: Total- 16

4)Netherlands - 3 Gold, 3 Silver, 0 Bronze: Total- 6

5) Italy - 2 Gold, 5 Silver, 5 Bronze: Total - 12

The complete list of medals can be found in the tweet embedded below:

Top performers of the World Aquatics Championships 2024

World Aquatics Championships 2024: Claire Curzan and Hunter Armstrong

The World Aquatics Championships 2024 began on February 2, 2024 in Doha. However, the swimming discipline of the event started on February 11. For 8 days, swimming fans from all over the world were very entertained by the impeccable performances which kept on pushing the limits of the sport.

USA's Claire Curzan emerged as a star performer at the event winning a total of 6 medals, of which 4 were gold medals. She won gold medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke events respectively as well as the 4x100m medley relay.

USA's Hunter Armstrong also emerged as a strong contender and a potential podium finisher at the upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Hunter won a total of 7 medals altogether out of which 3 were gold, 1 was silver and 3 were bronze. This event was his most successful World Championship campaign ever. Previously, he had clinched a total of 5 medals at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest in 2022.

With such incredible performances at the World Championships, the world just awaits the showdown which is all set to happen at the Paris Olympic Games later this year.