What was Allyson Felix diagnosed with?

Allyson Felix is perhaps the biggest name in track and field in the history of the country. However, not everyone knows that a life-threatening condition once loomed over for this five-time recipient of the Jesse Owens/Jackie Joyner Kersee Award.

Back in 2018, when Allyson Felix was pregnant with her baby girl, she was reportedly diagnosed with severe preeclampsia and had to get an emergency C-section after 32 weeks of pregnancy.

According to Cleveland Clinic, preeclampsia can be described as follows:

"Preeclampsia is a serious blood pressure condition that develops during pregnancy. People with preeclampsia often have high blood pressure (hypertension) and high levels of protein in their urine (proteinuria). Preeclampsia typically develops after the 20th week of pregnancy. It can also affect other organs in the body and be dangerous for both the mom and her developing fetus (unborn baby)."

The eleven-time Olympic winner came out on top even in this situation, and successfully recovered enough to participate in the next Olympics. Felix's story is one that is symbolic of maternal health and perseverance.

How did Allyson Felix find out about her condition?

Nick Zaccardi @nzaccardi Allyson Felix on her life being at risk with severe preeclampsia before her emergency C-section at 32 weeks. Speaking at a House hearing on overcoming racial disparities and social determinants in the maternal mortality crisis. Allyson Felix on her life being at risk with severe preeclampsia before her emergency C-section at 32 weeks. Speaking at a House hearing on overcoming racial disparities and social determinants in the maternal mortality crisis. https://t.co/R79vOLdkTI

Allyson Felix was always vocal about wanting to be a mother. However, when she did get pregnant, the veteran athlete had the misfortune of being diagnosed with preeclampsia, which threatened the lives of both the mother and the baby.

While preeclampsia can usually be diagnosed after the 20th week of pregnancy, Felix only found out about it when she was 32 weeks pregnant, making it all the more complicated. Recalling her experience, Felix said:

"I thought I had done everything right. I studied and I went to birthing classes. I even had a birth plan. I was running, swimming, and lifting weights...It all changed at a routine prenatal check-in when I was 32 weeks pregnant. During the appointment, the doctor came in and said she wanted me to be hooked up to a [blood pressure] monitor. I was surprised but thought that it might just be normal."

She continued:

"They said I had severe preeclampsia, including elevated levels of protein in my urine and high blood pressure. That is when it got really scary. I will never forget when the doctor ran in and said that we can't wait any longer, we are going to have to rush you in for an emergency C-section."

Her baby, Camryn, was born weighing just 3 pounds, 7 ounces, and spent the first month of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit. However, she eventually recovered and is now a healthy, young toddler. Recalling her experience, Felix said:

"Looking back on such a scary experience, I feel really blessed that I have had such amazing support from my family and partner. Having my husband there to help me make some decisions was key. The ability to lean on someone else was so important."

After such a difficult pregnancy, few would have the confidence to get back on track, but Allyson Felix was among those few. She punched her way into her fifth Olympics, solidifying her place among the greatest athletes in history.

Today, Allyson Felix remains one of the most decorated athletes of all time. According to sources, she plans to retire before the next Olympics.

