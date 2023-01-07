What is next for Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone? A look at the track star's 2023 schedule

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 23-year-old Olympic gold medalist, has great potential to end her career as America's great. Her golden period in sports has just started.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who had just crossed the finish line to win the title of world champion, cast a quick glance to her left, where all eyes on Hayward Field were now focused. From the moment the first hurdle was overcome, the result of the women's 400-meter hurdle final was clear.

#AthleticsAwards World Athlete of the Yearis your World Athlete of the YearMcLaughlin-Levrone broke the world 400m hurdles record on two occasions and won two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon. World Athlete of the Year 👑 @GoSydGo 🇺🇸 is your World Athlete of the Year 👏 McLaughlin-Levrone broke the world 400m hurdles record on two occasions and won two gold medals at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.#AthleticsAwards https://t.co/g4u74AOFrh

It will be intriguing to see what happens next in the tale of the 2022 AW International Female Athlete of the year, a young genius who is living up to her potential in impressive fashion.

What is Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone looking for in 2023?

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is looking out to compete in the upcoming World Athletics Championships Budapest 23. The largest track and field competition in history will take place in the Hungarian capital in 2023, drawing more than 2000 participants from over 200 different nations.

Speaking to AW magazine, Sydney mentioned the possibility of switching to the 400m and breaking the historic Marita Koch world mark of 47.60 from 1985 at the post-race news conference of that international final.

Her coach Bob Kersee was also thinking of having her run both the 400-meter and 400-meter hurdles. Kersee said:

"There’s more I can accomplish with the 400m hurdles and the 400m flat is something we’ve been interested in, but it’s something where the schedule would need to line up and I would have the time to rest in between races."

Whatever choice is made, the athletics-loving populace anticipates a spectacle. In light of the fact that the 51.46 runs McLaughlin-Levrone developed in Tokyo have been entirely destroyed, few people believed it would be feasible to significantly enhance it. Muhammad's time in 52.16 at the 2019 World Championships suddenly looks like another era due to how quickly the competition is progressing.

Sydney at the Tokyo Olympics: Day 12

Talking about the 400m, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was certain at the time, though, that the bar could be lowered once again, and hard work is now underway in Florida to identify the margins that will make all the difference once more. She said:

“The beginning of the season is always a humbling time period after my vacation, I’m not in peak shape, per se, but I do trust that Bobby will have me ready for when it matters most.”

By slashing a mind-boggling 0.73 seconds from her 51.41 runs at the US trials on the same track to post 50.68, the American had destroyed not only the competition but also her own world record. In the women's flat 400-meter final, she finished sixth with one.

It says a lot that she followed up in 2021, a year in which she won two Olympic gold medals and twice broke the world record, in such style. She left Dalilah Muhammad and Femke Bol following in her wake, but she could hardly talk after that. She just sat down; there were no crazy celebrations or emotional outbursts.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, along with competitors like Bol and Muhammad, has turned the women's 400-meter hurdles race into a primary event and is now clearly the one to watch.

